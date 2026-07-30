Texas Court Swears in Witness 'in the Name of Allah,' Igniting Fury Over 'Islamification'

Well, this is terrifying.

Breaking: A Texas Court swore a fricken witness in in the name of “Allah”.



Next session, this madness will end.



The Islamification of Texas will end in 2027.



Failure is not an option. pic.twitter.com/iiiajblLOR — Luke Macias (@lukemaciastx) July 30, 2026

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This has gone too far.

We are a country that swears to God and God alone.

We are going to end this once and for all. https://t.co/uCAtdDWsDg — Bo French (@bofrench) July 30, 2026

Muslims are suspected of massive rideshare fraud at DFW Airport, an Islamic organization buys a church in Richardson, and now a Texas court swears in a witness in the name of Allah? What's going on in Texas? https://t.co/POPC0KMH81 — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) July 30, 2026

Clearly the GOP needs to wake up.

How soon until the Hindis, Zoroastrians, Buddhists, Satanists, Native tribes, etc, get their own special oaths?



The madness won’t stop until we make it stop. https://t.co/3dBHeJ8ptC — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) July 30, 2026

This is America. If people want to live and operate in America, they swear to God. If they want to swear to Allah, go to a Muslim majority country.

This is the State of Texas



Where courts are bowing to Islam



What the Christians don’t know is the practice of Taqiyya



No matter who the Muslim swears to they are obligated to lie to the non believers



Texas just made it clear, Islam is winning 💔 https://t.co/LJ4X58ZLsh — John Ferguson (@JohnnyWhiskyTX) July 30, 2026

This is a red state, by the way.

Just when I thought that NOTHING would shock me anymore..



Then came this.. https://t.co/fAVk9w6Zi9 — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) July 30, 2026

The 90th begins in 5 months and this BS must come to an end in Texas.



This is non-negotiable. Our ancestors did not die so that we could surrender our civilization to those who hate everything that we stand for. https://t.co/o4yQL7N91J — Andy Hopper (@AndyHopperTX) July 30, 2026

Again, why did it get this far? The GOP controls Texas. Is everyone just asleep at the wheel?

Hey, can you please source that this is from a Texas court?



I’ve only ever seen this exact wording and format in Guantanamo Combatant Status Review Tribunal (CSRT) transcripts.



The official DoD procedures for those tribunals specifically list a Muslim oath that starts with… pic.twitter.com/mXQiSdsWpy — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) July 30, 2026

I’ve sourced that it came from a Texas court.



I committed to keeping the case details confidential for now. — Luke Macias (@lukemaciastx) July 30, 2026

Oh good so you know definately that it happened in Texas. I wanted to make sure it was not some internet thing. 🙏🏻🇺🇸 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) July 30, 2026

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Yes. And the judge.



Just keeping that confidential for now.



I actually appreciate you verifying. There is a lot of disinformation, even in the islamification arena.



You’re a rockstar Amy! — Luke Macias (@lukemaciastx) July 30, 2026

Thank you Luke! That means a lot to me. Let me know if I can help in any way. — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) July 30, 2026

For those questioning if this is indeed, real.

To be fair we have sitting members of Congress who swore their oath on the Koran (which never should have been allowed to happen) so what do we expect — mbkool (@mbkool2) July 30, 2026

That's an excellent point.

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