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Texas Court Swears in Witness 'in the Name of Allah,' Igniting Fury Over 'Islamification'

justmindy
justmindy | 3:17 PM on July 30, 2026
Twitchy

Well, this is terrifying.

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This has gone too far.

We are a country that swears to God and God alone.

Clearly the GOP needs to wake up.

This is America. If people want to live and operate in America, they swear to God. If they want to swear to Allah, go to a Muslim majority country

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This is a red state, by the way.

Again, why did it get this far? The GOP controls Texas. Is everyone just asleep at the wheel?

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For those questioning if this is indeed, real. 

That's an excellent point. 

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GOP ISLAM JUDGES REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

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