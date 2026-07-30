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Let's Check in With How the DNC's Male Voter Outreach Is Going

Jessica Tarlov Says Dems Need More Troy Jackson-Style Anonymous Account Trolling Energy (Really?)

Doug P. | 1:54 PM on July 30, 2026
Twitter

You would think the Maine Democrats and the DNC would be leery about another candidate who was using anonymous accounts and pseudonyms online considering the candidate they just had to convince to drop out of the race.

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Guess not, though, because that's where Platner's replacement Troy Jackson comes in. 

Via CNN:

In 2012, Troy Jackson had plenty to say about Maine politics. An outspoken Democratic state lawmaker, Jackson openly feuded with then-Republican Gov. Paul LePage. But in private, Jackson also took shots at LePage anonymously. Using an online alias, “Canadians for LePage,” Jackson posted dozens of times on The Bangor Daily News website, according to a CNN analysis, routinely mocking and criticizing LePage at a time when the two were caught in a political fight over Canadian loggers being allowed to work in Maine.

After LePage vetoed one of Jackson’s bills restricting foreign labor on state-owned land, Jackson publicly accused the governor of being, “more interested in giving jobs to Canadians rather than Maine workers.”

Meanwhile, posting anonymously online as “Canadians for LePage,” Jackson frequently disparaged LePage in the comments sections of news articles. “You are no more a woodsman than LePage is a Governor,” Jackson wrote in one exchange commenting on an article on the state’s budget.

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There are more examples in the story about Jackson using anonymous accounts online to troll opponents. 

Jessica Tarlov had this to say in response.

Is "Democrat candidates should really be more like the one who's doing something similar to what Graham Platner did" really a good piece of advice for their party? 

It's a bold strategy, let's see if it pays off!

If Jackson gets any more Platner-style "energy" he'll end up having to drop out of the race just like Graham. 

*****

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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