Jessica Tarlov Says Dems Need More Troy Jackson-Style Anonymous Account Trolling Energy (Really?)

You would think the Maine Democrats and the DNC would be leery about another candidate who was using anonymous accounts and pseudonyms online considering the candidate they just had to convince to drop out of the race.

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Guess not, though, because that's where Platner's replacement Troy Jackson comes in.

#MaineSenate



CNN: Troy Jackson ran anonymous account to troll Republicans online



Using an online alias, “Canadians for LePage,” Jackson posted dozens of times on The Bangor Daily News website, according to a CNN analysis, routinely mocking and criticizing LePage at a time when… — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 30, 2026

Via CNN:

In 2012, Troy Jackson had plenty to say about Maine politics. An outspoken Democratic state lawmaker, Jackson openly feuded with then-Republican Gov. Paul LePage. But in private, Jackson also took shots at LePage anonymously. Using an online alias, “Canadians for LePage,” Jackson posted dozens of times on The Bangor Daily News website, according to a CNN analysis, routinely mocking and criticizing LePage at a time when the two were caught in a political fight over Canadian loggers being allowed to work in Maine. After LePage vetoed one of Jackson’s bills restricting foreign labor on state-owned land, Jackson publicly accused the governor of being, “more interested in giving jobs to Canadians rather than Maine workers.” Meanwhile, posting anonymously online as “Canadians for LePage,” Jackson frequently disparaged LePage in the comments sections of news articles. “You are no more a woodsman than LePage is a Governor,” Jackson wrote in one exchange commenting on an article on the state’s budget.

There are more examples in the story about Jackson using anonymous accounts online to troll opponents.

Jessica Tarlov had this to say in response.

We need this kind of energy https://t.co/STDUElLfAc — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) July 30, 2026

Is "Democrat candidates should really be more like the one who's doing something similar to what Graham Platner did" really a good piece of advice for their party?

Platner also had an anonymous account.



He went on Reddit and posted horrible shit about vets and women.



Is that the sort of energy you need, Jess? https://t.co/52Cjai4ms6 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 30, 2026

As a native Mainer, I can tell you nothing will play better than a career Augusta politician playing anonymous troll on line. Your party is really lost beyond on help. https://t.co/X6EVqkOfYk — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) July 30, 2026

It's a bold strategy, let's see if it pays off!

Do you really need this energy, Jessica? pic.twitter.com/KymE5aC6cT — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 30, 2026

If Jackson gets any more Platner-style "energy" he'll end up having to drop out of the race just like Graham.

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