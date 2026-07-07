Dems Have a Violent MAN Problem: Looks Like Maine Dems 1st Choice to Replace Platner May ALSO Have Issues

Progressive activists who helped elevate Graham Platner as Maine’s Democratic Senate nominee are now rushing to kneecap the next name being floated to replace him.

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Almost as if the socialists are destroying the Democrats from the inside out.

With Platner’s campaign collapsing under multiple allegations of misconduct toward women - including that inconvenient sexual assault claim from a leftist ex-girlfriend - left-wing organizers are warning against quickly anointing former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson as the fallback candidate against Republican Sen. Susan Collins. A prominent progressive group claims it received credible reports from sources on the ground that Jackson once threw a bottle at a female colleague during a heated state Senate caucus meeting years ago, calling the incident a well-known open secret in Maine Democratic circles.

The group says it’s sharing the information now specifically to stop the left from repeating the same vetting failure it just made with Platner.

Yeah, this is DELISH:

We began asking our contacts on the ground in Maine about Troy Jackson earlier today after seeing many suggestions that he should replace Graham Platner against Susan Collins.



In our discussions we have received troubling information about not only Jackson’s behavior, but the… — Progressive Victory (@ProgressiveVic) July 7, 2026

Post continues:

... behavior of many prominent Maine Democrats toward women more broadly. Both as a result of the credibility of the sources and in the interest of not seeing our movement make the same mistake twice, we are choosing to share some of this now. As Maine Senate President in a state senate caucus meeting several years ago, Troy Jackson in a heated disagreement struck a female colleague with a bottle he threw at her. There are many witnesses, and it appears this is a widespread open secret within Maine politics and not an isolated incident. This information is still developing and we will provide updates in a thread in the comments of this post as we receive it.

Ruh-roh.

They continue:

Update: We have received a screenshot from one of the Graham Platner surrogate signal chats where earlier today some people affiliated with his campaign referenced the incident about Troy Jackson.



We are continuing to discuss with people on the ground to properly confirm. pic.twitter.com/phZTcAl1d4 — Progressive Victory (@ProgressiveVic) July 7, 2026

Hrm.

Update 2: An insider on Troy’s team, and the admin of the Troy Jackson Discord server, is claiming that the story is not accurate.



We are continuing to reach out to additional individuals present for the incident to get more information. pic.twitter.com/4tBIRS8UvR — Progressive Victory (@ProgressiveVic) July 7, 2026

If the guy threw a water bottle at all ... that's concerning. That shows bad temperament.

And if it was thrown at or around a woman? Even worse.

Just as a reminder we are sharing SOME of the information we received since posting. We received a lot of information, and are going to spend the next day or so contacting people.



Our original sources are highly credible and we will be sharing more from them as additional… — Progressive Victory (@ProgressiveVic) July 7, 2026

Does it get worse than this? Because this is pretty damn bad.

Additionally, while it is relevant that people within Jackson’s camp are denying the claim, It is not a credible refutation on its own. We are continuing to investigate. — Progressive Victory (@ProgressiveVic) July 7, 2026

Oof.

So Democrats’ top choice to replace Platner reportedly *threw a water bottle at a woman who disagreed with him.*



Can Maine Democrats really not find a candidate who hasn’t violently attacked a woman? https://t.co/D5mBsxShbt — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) July 7, 2026

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Democrats have a big problem, especially in Maine.

Ain't it great?

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