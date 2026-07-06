Jeremy Boreing Just ENDS Candace Owens for Her Latest and Most BIZARRE 'Demonic' Charlie Kirk Post Yet

Jeremy Boreing unloaded a blistering personal rebuke against Candace Owens on X, accusing the former colleague of being consumed by demons, narcissism, and self-interest in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

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And you know, he's right. The post comes amid heated online fallout over the killing, with Owens appearing to question the official narrative and point fingers at various figures and institutions.

Boreing pushed back hard, defending Kirk’s widow, closest associates, and the organization he built while insisting that Israel, the federal government, and other targets of speculation had nothing to do with the murder.

The tone is sharply spiritual and confrontational, warning Owens that she’s playing dangerous games with her soul and leading others astray.

In other words, it's powerful and perfect in every way.

The demon is you, Candace, or is in you.



The demon is Tyler Robinson, or was in him.



The demon is not Charlie’s wife.



The demon is not Charlie’s closest friends.



The demon is not the organization Charlie bled to build and grow.



The demon is not Israel, who has nothing… https://t.co/mI5nWWEkFT — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) July 6, 2026

Post continues:

... to do with any of this, or the Federal Government who had nothing to do with this, or the Egyptians or the French or any of the other people and institutions you have slandered for money and fame. Your narcissism and sociopathy and self-interest and resentment and grief have all commingled into something truly sinister. What you have become and what you have done can only be answered in the blood of the very Christ Jesus you blaspheme for cheap points and clicks. You are playing games with your soul, Candace, and with people’s lives. It is a game you lose automatically just by playing. You sit on top of the world of fame, but you are falling into the pit of hell itself. You’re leading others there, too, and being cheered on by those already lost. God have mercy on your soul.

Oof.

Ouchtown, population HER.

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