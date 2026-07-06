Khamenei Dregs Openly Threaten to Murder Trump, Ben Shapiro, Laura Loomer and Others at Funeral (WATCH)

It's not every day that actual chilling footage crosses our timelines here at Twitchy ... especially footage that's so chilling that we can't even make fun of it.

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This is just that sort of chilling footage.

There's nothing funny about any of this ...

Khamenei’s funeral shows his supporters openly brandishing what amounts to a hit list featuring President Trump, Ben Shapiro, Laura Loomer, and others, many of them Jewish.

The crowd proudly held up photos with clear targeting marks, a brazen display of hostility that immediately sparked calls for the Department of Homeland Security to permanently bar anyone involved from ever setting foot in the United States.

Watch:

Khamenei supporters held up photos with a target hit list at his funeral including of President Trump and Laura Loomer@DHSgov needs to make sure none of these people are ever allowed into our country pic.twitter.com/XPpMv2dlq5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2026

It’s the kind of unapologetic threat that makes the usual 'diversity is our strength' crowd go suspiciously quiet.

The left and radical Islamists are the “peaceful” ones 🙄 — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) July 6, 2026

They need to be on the lookout for the ones dementia Joe and the Democrats already invited in too.🤨 — MAGA Oldguy_54 (@oldestguy72) July 6, 2026

Biden really hosed this country. Well, Biden or whoever was doing the whole autopen in the background.

Trump remains unfazed by the crazy.

@POTUS Trump to Iran - “We're going to win one way or the other. We're going to make a deal or we're going to finish the job, okay. And it won't be tough to finish the job... I'd rather make a deal, because I don't want to affect 91 million people. We can knock down their bridges… pic.twitter.com/Fc2PRkGdgS — liten drage (@DrageLiten) July 6, 2026

You think think this was funded with USAID? Would be par for the course. — TJD (@troyd1000) July 6, 2026

Excellent question.

What will the punishment be for Iran openly threatening to assassinate US citizens?



IRGC operatives at Khamenei’s funeral in Iran today were holding signs with my face on them calling for me to be shot in the head.



The sign had a bullseye on my head and said, “sooner or… https://t.co/sYTMNXA9nZ pic.twitter.com/6TUYobmE4o — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 6, 2026

Post continues:

... later, your heads will roll.” Then there’s a picture of me with the word “target”. The bottom of the sign says, “let’s see what happens.” The men in the video are IRGC operatives. Islam is the most dangerous death cult on this planet. It cannot coexist with anything non-Muslim, and it cannot be negotiated with. The FBI told me last year that Iran was targeting me, but now it seems like the IRGC actually wants to murder me. As I have said, you cannot negotiate with Islamic terrorists. There’s only one way to deal with these animals.

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Chilling may be an understatement.

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