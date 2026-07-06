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Monday Morning Meme Madness

Khamenei Dregs Openly Threaten to Murder Trump, Ben Shapiro, Laura Loomer and Others at Funeral (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:25 PM on July 06, 2026
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

It's not every day that actual chilling footage crosses our timelines here at Twitchy ... especially footage that's so chilling that we can't even make fun of it.

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This is just that sort of chilling footage. 

There's nothing funny about any of this ...

Khamenei’s funeral shows his supporters openly brandishing what amounts to a hit list featuring President Trump, Ben Shapiro, Laura Loomer, and others, many of them Jewish.

The crowd proudly held up photos with clear targeting marks, a brazen display of hostility that immediately sparked calls for the Department of Homeland Security to permanently bar anyone involved from ever setting foot in the United States.

Watch:

It’s the kind of unapologetic threat that makes the usual 'diversity is our strength' crowd go suspiciously quiet.

Biden really hosed this country. Well, Biden or whoever was doing the whole autopen in the background. 

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FuzzyChimp
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Trump remains unfazed by the crazy.

Excellent question.

Post continues:

... later, your heads will roll.” Then there’s a picture of me with the word “target”.

The bottom of the sign says, “let’s see what happens.” 

The men in the video are IRGC operatives. Islam is the most dangerous death cult on this planet. It cannot coexist with anything non-Muslim, and it cannot be negotiated with. The FBI told me last year that Iran was targeting me, but now it seems like the IRGC actually wants to murder me. 

As I have said, you cannot negotiate with Islamic terrorists. 

There’s only one way to deal with these animals.

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Chilling may be an understatement.

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Tags:

DHS DONALD TRUMP LAURA LOOMER LIBS OF TIKTOK AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

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