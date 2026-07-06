WHOA, Does This PROVE SPLC's Connection to Patriot Front? Because Gosh, Golly, GEE, It Sure Looks Like It

RazörFist just torched the latest attempt to memory-hole the origins of Patriot Front, laying out how the group is a direct successor to American Vanguard — one of the outfits tied to the SPLC-funded provocateurs who helped orchestrate the chaos at Charlottesville.

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We get it, it's super convenient for our pals to pretend there is this huge white nationalist movement on the Right ..., but it's just not so. Don't get us wrong, we are more than aware of the Woke Right, but again, this is not indicative of the Right. You don't see high-level politicians trying to help Patriot Front, you know?

Anywho ...

The post drops receipts showing the rebrand after the infamous 'Unite the Right' rally, where paid informants allegedly played a starring role in turning a protest into a media feeding frenzy. It’s the kind of inconvenient history the usual suspects prefer to ignore while still trotting out the same 'far-right threat' talking points every time masked marchers show up for another photo op.

Yes it was.

Charlottesville was organized by paid informants for SPLC. Every organization directly involved were therefore tainted by SPLC funding.



American Vanguard was one of those groups.



After Charlottesvile, they changed their name.

To Patriot Front. https://t.co/lEhK8Jo3ui pic.twitter.com/ZSdZ95gbd8 — RazörFist (@RazorFist) July 6, 2026

Say it ain't so! SPLC?

We feel shocked.

To be fair, there are some people who disagree with RF on this post:

The expert has arrived and can't even get the name of the previous group correct.



Patriot Front is not a rebrand of Vanguard America. It's a splinter group from VA with Thomas Rousseau as the leader.



Also, the SPLC having infiltrators in a group, or buying information from… — Steve's Law 🇬🇧 (@MaximusChud) July 6, 2026

You are neglecting to mention the hostile takeover that occurred before the name change. They are effectively no longer the same organisation. The original founders were thrown out on their ears. — Geoffroi VonScot 🫐 (@GeoffVScott) July 6, 2026

So, they’re all Democrats from Virginia cosplaying dress up & covering their faces so they don’t lose their job in DC. — Susan 3x Trump voter (@Susan_M_J) July 6, 2026

Maaaaaybe.

Ultimately, we can neither confirm nor deny if what he is saying is correct, which is really frustrating on so many levels. Does it seem possible, even likely that SPLC is somehow connected to the group? Sure.

But does this prove it?

Vanguard America was a known SPLC honeypot. Patriot Front is just Vanguard America with a more palatable “patriotic” milquetoast exterior… pic.twitter.com/LGTs1LMrMF — Nathan (Glover) 👑 (@goat307th) July 6, 2026

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We shall see.

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