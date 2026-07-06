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The Secret Service Turns 161

WHOA, Does This PROVE SPLC's Connection to Patriot Front? Because Gosh, Golly, GEE, It Sure Looks Like It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on July 06, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

RazörFist just torched the latest attempt to memory-hole the origins of Patriot Front, laying out how the group is a direct successor to American Vanguard — one of the outfits tied to the SPLC-funded provocateurs who helped orchestrate the chaos at Charlottesville. 

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We get it, it's super convenient for our pals to pretend there is this huge white nationalist movement on the Right ..., but it's just not so. Don't get us wrong, we are more than aware of the Woke Right, but again, this is not indicative of the Right. You don't see high-level politicians trying to help Patriot Front, you know?

Anywho ... 

The post drops receipts showing the rebrand after the infamous 'Unite the Right' rally, where paid informants allegedly played a starring role in turning a protest into a media feeding frenzy. It’s the kind of inconvenient history the usual suspects prefer to ignore while still trotting out the same 'far-right threat' talking points every time masked marchers show up for another photo op.

Say it ain't so! SPLC?

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We feel shocked.

To be fair, there are some people who disagree with RF on this post:

Maaaaaybe.

Ultimately, we can neither confirm nor deny if what he is saying is correct, which is really frustrating on so many levels. Does it seem possible, even likely that SPLC is somehow connected to the group? Sure. 

But does this prove it? 

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We shall see.

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