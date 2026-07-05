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PoliMath DISMANTLES Lefty Prof and His Thread Calling Patriot Front 'Republican Staffers' in Just 2 Posts

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on July 05, 2026
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Lefty prof Adam Cochran dropped a lengthy, snore-fest of a thread claiming that the masked Patriot Front members spotted on the DC Metro during July 4th celebrations are secretly Republican staffers and the product of a years-long far-right lobbying pipeline that’s allegedly infiltrated Congress and the White House. 

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DA DA DAAAAAA!

Yeah, we made the same face you're making right this minute.

Has this yahoo NOT been paying attention to the Southern Poverty Law Center bombshells that have been dropping about the organization funding events much like this one to prove that our country is racist or something?

Sheesh.

The post paints a dramatic picture of extremist recruiters grooming young conservatives through scholarships and internships before planting them as anonymous policy influencers, all while they supposedly hide their true identities behind masks. 

IT'S ALL A PLOT!

It’s the kind of sweeping conspiracy narrative that conveniently turns a small fringe group’s publicity stunt into proof of a vast right-wing takeover — with zero names, documents, or actual evidence offered to back it up.

To be fair, Cochran has many, many more posts in his thread, but we promise, they don't get any smarter or more interesting.

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What IS smarter and much more interesting is watching Twitchy favorite PoliMath take the professor apart with just two simple posts:

Funny how the Left never seems to go after Patriot Front, you know? But the Right? Yeah. We push to arrest them all.

Go for it.

Knock yourselves out, heh.

He continues:

Aww, that's right. The Left works to protect their crazies ... the Right, not so much. And honestly, we're still not convinced these idiots are on the Right in the first place. They certainly show up in a way that is convenient for the Left to push their 'America is evil and racist under Trump' bullcrap talking points, which seems to be the base of everything they do.

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