PoliMath DISMANTLES Lefty Prof and His Thread Calling Patriot Front 'Republican Staffers' in Just 2 Posts

Lefty prof Adam Cochran dropped a lengthy, snore-fest of a thread claiming that the masked Patriot Front members spotted on the DC Metro during July 4th celebrations are secretly Republican staffers and the product of a years-long far-right lobbying pipeline that’s allegedly infiltrated Congress and the White House.

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DA DA DAAAAAA!

Yeah, we made the same face you're making right this minute.

Has this yahoo NOT been paying attention to the Southern Poverty Law Center bombshells that have been dropping about the organization funding events much like this one to prove that our country is racist or something?

Sheesh.

The post paints a dramatic picture of extremist recruiters grooming young conservatives through scholarships and internships before planting them as anonymous policy influencers, all while they supposedly hide their true identities behind masks.

IT'S ALL A PLOT!

1/10



Want to know how they quickly got 400 makes extremists in DC?



It's because many of them are Republican staffers.



It's the most overlooked scandal in the US right now: https://t.co/ZZun7O7INq — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) July 4, 2026

It’s the kind of sweeping conspiracy narrative that conveniently turns a small fringe group’s publicity stunt into proof of a vast right-wing takeover — with zero names, documents, or actual evidence offered to back it up.

To be fair, Cochran has many, many more posts in his thread, but we promise, they don't get any smarter or more interesting.

What IS smarter and much more interesting is watching Twitchy favorite PoliMath take the professor apart with just two simple posts:

Patriot Front is a funny organization b/c left-wingers are like "these are the racists you support" & the right-wingers I know are like "go ahead and arrest them all" https://t.co/daogJJhXbB — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) July 5, 2026

Funny how the Left never seems to go after Patriot Front, you know? But the Right? Yeah. We push to arrest them all.

Go for it.

Knock yourselves out, heh.

He continues:

The right thinks that Patriot Front is either



1) a fed operation

2) an SPLC plant

3) a bunch of idiots



They have no interest in defending them & are happy to see them go down. In contrast, Kamala Harris personally promoted a bail fund for antifa rioters.… — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) July 5, 2026

Aww, that's right. The Left works to protect their crazies ... the Right, not so much. And honestly, we're still not convinced these idiots are on the Right in the first place. They certainly show up in a way that is convenient for the Left to push their 'America is evil and racist under Trump' bullcrap talking points, which seems to be the base of everything they do.

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