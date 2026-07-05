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'Hello Mr. Clinton': DataRepublican BRINGS THE PAIN After Bill Clinton Craps All Over America on July 4

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on July 05, 2026
Twitter

As Twitchy readers know, Bill Clinton spent his Fourth of July crapping on America because, you know, Trump is bad or whatever.

On one hand, this guy really sucks, but on the other, he's married to Hill-Hag, so maybe he can't help it?

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Nah, he just sucks.

Case in point:

And this was when the lovely DataRepublican said hello ...

You never want her to say hello.

Trust us.

Post continues:

... documented that you and your administration met with George Soros frequently, and in short term changed your policy positions to fit whatever George Soros proposed. 

Which was: continuous military intervention all over the world. Starting with the bombing of Yugoslavia. You were the original neoconservative. Madeline Albright used "open society" phrasing in communicating your foreign policy documents. You are a part of the long string of failures of nation-building in the name of democracy, the Western interventions that resulted in millions of mass migrants overwhelming our borders, artificial famines, and us building the infrastructure that enabled China to take over the Africa continent and extract African resources for themselves. 

But. Most of all. Those of us -- and there are a good deal many of us -- who have been ruined by lawfare. @GenFlynn sacrificed everything. @JeffClarkUS had his life ruined and is still rebuilding. At the end of the day, only one President has been the subject of repeated assassination attempts and eighty-plus indictments - and it's President Trump. Not anyone in your orbit. 

Seriously, Bill. What do you think when you see that a Democrat gets indicted by a grand jury, and a judge inevitably overturns that indictment on grounds that nobody has heard of? "Oh wow the judges are so wise and saw right through a jury of peers! And that wisdom coincidentally happens to always fall on party lines!" Give me a break.

Every single one of us on the right-wing side knows that when your side regains power, your side will turn the full might of lawfare on us. You will cheer on mass incarcerations. You openly brag about that. You even toe the line of threatening to jail current military members if they don't refuse orders from Pete Hegseth. You are the evil one here. You cheer on the burning of our cities. 

You cheer on lawfare of Republicans. You never apologized for the millions of lives disrupted all over the world. You never say a word about the billions or even trillions of dollars that have been robbed by your friends through corrupt NGOs. 

The fact that none of you are in jail, proves that we are the powerless ones here. You're just afraid that someone sees you for you who are, and you secretly know that image is ugly.

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What she said.

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