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SHOCKA! Ilhan Omar Tied to ANOTHER Minnesota Fraud Defendant via Emails With INTERESTING Subject Lines

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on June 30, 2026
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Another link between Ilhan Omar and Minnesota fraud? No way! Say it ain't so! Bust she's so trustworthy and stuff! We simply do not believe a steward of the people's money like Omar would ever be tied to anything corrupt or illegal!

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Ha. Hey, that was hard. We're as sarcastic as the next site, but that was hard, even for us.

Sounds like there's another case of Minnesota fraud that Omar's tied to.

And yet, she seems to skate by over and over and over again.

Maybe this time? Heck, these emails sound pretty damning:

Wonder what that means, 'Ilhan's Office'?

Hrm.

Fair question, and we have no idea.

It was just a small accounting error ... yeah, that's it.

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Seriously.

*cough cough*

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