SHOCKA! Ilhan Omar Tied to ANOTHER Minnesota Fraud Defendant via Emails With INTERESTING Subject Lines

Another link between Ilhan Omar and Minnesota fraud? No way! Say it ain't so! Bust she's so trustworthy and stuff! We simply do not believe a steward of the people's money like Omar would ever be tied to anything corrupt or illegal!

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Ha. Hey, that was hard. We're as sarcastic as the next site, but that was hard, even for us.

Sounds like there's another case of Minnesota fraud that Omar's tied to.

And yet, she seems to skate by over and over and over again.

Maybe this time? Heck, these emails sound pretty damning:

Rep. Ilhan Omar has been linked to another defendant in Minnesota’s $300 million Feeding Our Future fraud case after investigators found emails with subject lines referencing “Ilhan’s office.” pic.twitter.com/d9bD3y5Jh7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 30, 2026

Wonder what that means, 'Ilhan's Office'?

Hrm.

How many times does Ilhan Omar have to be linked to fraud and crime before she gets linked to arrest and deportation? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/oLcBmJ1EBZ — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) June 30, 2026

How is she still in Congress? — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) June 30, 2026

Fair question, and we have no idea.

It was just a small accounting error ... yeah, that's it.

How much evidence do we need to remove this witch? — Jack Robinhood (@JackRobinhood87) June 30, 2026

Seriously.

I’ll settle for sending her back to Somalia. But she should spend the rest of her days in a prison — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) June 30, 2026

*cough cough*

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