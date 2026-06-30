FUME: Dem Rep. Melanie Stansbury Claiming the Great American State Fair's Empty? Backfired. BIGLY (Pic)

Democrat Rep. Melanie Stansbury decided to take a victory lap over the America 250 celebrations by declaring the big state fair in DC a total bust. She rolled up with photos of what she called an eerily empty scene and immediately started asking where all the taxpayer dollars had disappeared to.

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Never mind that she apparently timed her visit for a rainy day when the grounds were shut down for cleaning and weather delays.

When there's a Democrat in the Oval Office, Republicans criticize him and his policies.

When there's a Republican in the Oval Office, Democrats push for America to fail.

We are not the same ...

I went to the Great American State Fair this weekend…and it really was as empty as reported.



**And where did the rest of our taxpayer dollars go? pic.twitter.com/ckUJoSVtnP — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) June 29, 2026

It’s the usual Democrat move: show up at the worst possible moment, snap a misleading picture, and then act shocked that the party celebrating America isn’t a complete flop.

So, @Rep_Stansbury is today’s big winner for not understanding how a massive amount of precipitation deters outdoor activities. Congratulations, Melanie and have a great 4th! pic.twitter.com/4kEVUCsSX1 — Mike In FL (@BigNobody53) June 29, 2026

She sure showed Trump ... and America!

You sent your staff out there to get pictures of an impending storm yesterday. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) June 29, 2026

Good to see Democrats are working hard on things that really matter to Americans.

Oh wait, no.

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