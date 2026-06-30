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FUME: Dem Rep. Melanie Stansbury Claiming the Great American State Fair's Empty? Backfired. BIGLY (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:55 AM on June 30, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Democrat Rep. Melanie Stansbury decided to take a victory lap over the America 250 celebrations by declaring the big state fair in DC a total bust. She rolled up with photos of what she called an eerily empty scene and immediately started asking where all the taxpayer dollars had disappeared to. 

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Never mind that she apparently timed her visit for a rainy day when the grounds were shut down for cleaning and weather delays.

When there's a Democrat in the Oval Office, Republicans criticize him and his policies.

When there's a Republican in the Oval Office, Democrats push for America to fail.

We are not the same ... 

It’s the usual Democrat move: show up at the worst possible moment, snap a misleading picture, and then act shocked that the party celebrating America isn’t a complete flop.

She sure showed Trump ... and America!

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Good to see Democrats are working hard on things that really matter to Americans.

Oh wait, no.

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY JOE BIDEN REPUBLICAN PARTY WASHINGTON AMERICA 250

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