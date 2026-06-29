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Monday Morning Meme Madness

Love Is LOVE, Unless You're Chuck Schumer! Schumer Booed and HISSED at During NYC Pride Parade and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on June 29, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Chuck Schumer walked into the NYC Pride Parade expecting the usual hero’s welcome from his left-wing base, but instead got hit with a wave of merciless boos that made it crystal clear the radicals have moved way past him. 

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MWAHAHAHAHA.

The longtime Senate Democrat, who’s spent years bending over backward to appease the most extreme elements of the party, suddenly found himself on the wrong side of the mob he helped create. It’s the kind of public humiliation that happens when you keep feeding the beast only to realize it’s no longer satisfied with your brand of pandering.

From the New York Post:

But the longtime New York political animal’s goodwill was mercilessly drowned out by a chorus of boos. 

Chuck haters could be seen in the crowd giving the senator two thumbs down and frowning as he walked by, too.

The hissing and jeering went on for nearly 20 seconds in at least one spot. 

The booing continued even as Schumer attempted to establish his long record supporting gay rights. 

“So I was the first senator to ever march in this parade, 1999. And I haven’t missed one yet!” the senator said to an uncaring crowd before continuing the parade path.

You love to see it.

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CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK WOKE LGBTQ+

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