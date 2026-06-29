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Here's the Blog of WACKO SF Guy Who Attacked Scott Wiener for Being Jewish and All We Can Say Is YIIIKES

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on June 29, 2026
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Scott Wiener was attacked by a man named Dimitry Yakoushkin at a PRIDE event in San Francisco for being Jewish. Well, the man screamed at him about Gaza and genocide, and even hinted that Wiener is a centrist or Republican (yeah, dude was a nutball), but ultimately it's about his being a Jew and refusing to call for the end of Israel's occupation in Palestine.

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Yeah, he's a real sweetheart.

In case you missed the video, here ya' go:

Now, we can neither confirm nor deny what we have seen about Yakoushkin, but considering how well people seem to know him on social media, especially on Reddit, we thought we would at least share it.

For example, apparently, Yakoushkin is a professor at UC-Davis; he teaches pole vaulting?

They've also been sharing a link to his blog; note that he has not written on it since 2023.

From his last entry, which is interestingly enough, about guns.

No, really.

Look:

What it means to the shooter on a practical level — and the most important part of this article — is that it’s very easy to fire the AR15. If you went to a gun range for the first time and put ten rounds downrange, you would feel like you’re operating a toy. Same with most handguns. If you fired ten .300 Winchester Mangum rounds (perhaps the most common round for sharpshooters and hunters) you’d need a nap, a good cry, and your shoulder would hurt for a week. You’d probably want to stop after the first, definitely after the third round. You’d likely never want to shoot again. When I was ten and fired my first round with my uncle’s rifle, I definitely did all three. I have intense emotions to this day, sometimes with tears, any time I fire a high-powered rifle. But with a 223/5.56-configured AR15? I have a nervous smile over how easy — and I hate to say it — how fun it is.

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Yeah. Yikes. 

ALL the yikes.

And then even MORE yikes.

Other blog topics include comparisons between Hillary and Joe Biden and a handy, dandy 'how-to' use Tinder.

Yeah, we made the same face.

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Tags:

ACADEMIA ANTISEMITISM FIREARMS GAZA JUDAISM

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