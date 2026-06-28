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'Hello, Mr. French': DataRepublican Turns Her Attention to David French and HOOBOY, YIKES, and HAAAAA

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on June 28, 2026
NBC

If you're a Twitchy reader, you know you never want to read the words, 'Hello, and your name' from DataRepublican because if you do, well, it's not good.

Not even a little bit.

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So when she decided to greet David French ... yeah, ouch.

From her post on X:

I'm a Presbyterian. So was French, for many years. PCA, Westminster Confession, the whole thing. I know this tradition. 

As Walker noted, Paul told Timothy to "watch your life AND your doctrine closely" (1 Tim. 4:16). French has cut the verse in half. As it turns out, French's theology drifts toward the people who fund his platform.

French holds simultaneous positions in at least three organizations: Redeeming Babel (Curtis Chang's outfit that runs The After Party curriculum), the Trinity Forum (where he's a senior fellow), and the Kettering Foundation (senior fellow as of 2026). The first two sit inside a $33 million ecosystem called New Pluralists, a collaborative fund operated through Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors. French himself is listed by name in New Pluralists' strategic planning documents as a "Founding Field Builder." At the After Party launch event, hosted by the Trinity Forum, a speaker said it from the stage: "Big thanks to the New Pluralist whose support and funding has helped make this evening possible."

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There is much more to her article, we would encourage you to visit X and read the entire thing.

And then check this out as well:

Post continues:

... country's founding principles.

You have chosen the former. Again and again you use your platform to legitimize voices elevated by institutions that are now plainly failing. The result: the institutions’ confusion shows up in the arguments you advance to the rest of us.

This op-ed about James Talarico is a clear example. He has publicly defended positions that cannot be reconciled with Christian teaching: appealing to Gnostic themes to make arguments about transgenderism, or invoking the story of the Virgin Birth to frame abortion as a moral good. You know these arguments; I don’t need to repeat the clips. Yet you chose to devote New York Times space to presenting him as a serious religious voice.

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She has been calling French out for months, and it's well worth the time to read through her research.

Unless, of course, you're David French.

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