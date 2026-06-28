'Hello, Mr. French': DataRepublican Turns Her Attention to David French and HOOBOY, YIKES, and HAAAAA

If you're a Twitchy reader, you know you never want to read the words, 'Hello, and your name' from DataRepublican because if you do, well, it's not good.

Not even a little bit.

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So when she decided to greet David French ... yeah, ouch.

From her post on X:

I'm a Presbyterian. So was French, for many years. PCA, Westminster Confession, the whole thing. I know this tradition. As Walker noted, Paul told Timothy to "watch your life AND your doctrine closely" (1 Tim. 4:16). French has cut the verse in half. As it turns out, French's theology drifts toward the people who fund his platform. French holds simultaneous positions in at least three organizations: Redeeming Babel (Curtis Chang's outfit that runs The After Party curriculum), the Trinity Forum (where he's a senior fellow), and the Kettering Foundation (senior fellow as of 2026). The first two sit inside a $33 million ecosystem called New Pluralists, a collaborative fund operated through Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors. French himself is listed by name in New Pluralists' strategic planning documents as a "Founding Field Builder." At the After Party launch event, hosted by the Trinity Forum, a speaker said it from the stage: "Big thanks to the New Pluralist whose support and funding has helped make this evening possible."

There is much more to her article, we would encourage you to visit X and read the entire thing.

And then check this out as well:

Hello Mr. French,



Your "conservative" columns illustrate the real divide more clearly than you seem to intend. The line today is not between left and right, but between those who continue to defend institutions that have lost their coherence and those who want to return to the… pic.twitter.com/TS8Xvkq89i — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 8, 2026

Post continues:

... country's founding principles. You have chosen the former. Again and again you use your platform to legitimize voices elevated by institutions that are now plainly failing. The result: the institutions’ confusion shows up in the arguments you advance to the rest of us. This op-ed about James Talarico is a clear example. He has publicly defended positions that cannot be reconciled with Christian teaching: appealing to Gnostic themes to make arguments about transgenderism, or invoking the story of the Virgin Birth to frame abortion as a moral good. You know these arguments; I don’t need to repeat the clips. Yet you chose to devote New York Times space to presenting him as a serious religious voice.

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She has been calling French out for months, and it's well worth the time to read through her research.

Unless, of course, you're David French.

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