'A*S-HOLE' South Dakota GOP Sgt. at Arms Who Attacked Scott Presler SLAPPED With ALL the Karma (Vid)

Sounds like Scott Presler wasn't EXACTLY welcomed with open arms in John Thune territory last night. Beyond being told that he was not welcome because Thune did not want him there (note, he did have a ticket), he was greeted by Matt Bruner and told to get the Hell out of there.

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Would be a shame if this guy became famous on 𝕏 for kicking out Scott Presler from the South Dakota State Convention: “Get the hell outta here”



“I’m the assh*le saying you can’t come in”



JOHN THUNE IS VERY WORRIED pic.twitter.com/e8ucyf6TAX — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 26, 2026

Oh, did we mention Bruner WAS the Sergeant of Arms?

Yes, we said WAS.

Matt Bruner has been relieved of his duties!



THIS IS THE WAY! https://t.co/SQnOBslK8F pic.twitter.com/VblwtICIn4 — Brian Eastwood (@BrianEastwoodx) June 26, 2026

Would you look at that? Turns out being an 'a*shole' to one of the leading conservative activists in the country was a BAD IDEA. If only John Thune himself would wake up and smell the humiliation before it's too late for him ... and this country.

Pass the damn SAVE Act, John.

That's all we want.

That's all Scott Presler wants.

And the fact that Presler was harassed and banned from attending the event is damning and telling all in one.

Make him famous! 😉 — Luvloon (@Flipfloppy4u) June 26, 2026

Yeah, the Facebook stuff was so cringe. SO cringe.

Hey, the guy said he wanted to be famous ... so, who are we to argue, right?

Famous on X?



He’s getting absolutely SLAUGHTERED in the comments on Facebook. This guy is not popular at the moment. — Calluna🧅🍊 (@Calluna1007) June 26, 2026

If he was trying to make Thune look even worse, he just did.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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