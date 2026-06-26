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'A*S-HOLE' South Dakota GOP Sgt. at Arms Who Attacked Scott Presler SLAPPED With ALL the Karma (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on June 26, 2026
Scott Presler

Sounds like Scott Presler wasn't EXACTLY welcomed with open arms in John Thune territory last night. Beyond being told that he was not welcome because Thune did not want him there (note, he did have a ticket), he was greeted by Matt Bruner and told to get the Hell out of there.

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Oh, did we mention Bruner WAS the Sergeant of Arms?

Yes, we said WAS.

Would you look at that? Turns out being an 'a*shole' to one of the leading conservative activists in the country was a BAD IDEA. If only John Thune himself would wake up and smell the humiliation before it's too late for him ... and this country.

Pass the damn SAVE Act, John.

That's all we want.

That's all Scott Presler wants.

And the fact that Presler was harassed and banned from attending the event is damning and telling all in one.

Yeah, the Facebook stuff was so cringe. SO cringe.

Hey, the guy said he wanted to be famous ... so, who are we to argue, right?

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If he was trying to make Thune look even worse, he just did.

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