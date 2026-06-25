DON'T You Point Your Finger AT ME! Hearing ERUPTS as DHS Sec. Mullin Puts Rep. DeLauro in Her PLACE (VID)

It's rare for us to come across any sort of hearing video and actually spend a moment being shocked at how intense it really was since we've been watching politicians lose their marbles for decades HOWEVER, this heated exchange between DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Muppet Rosa DeLauro is INSANE.

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She's obviously not used to having anyone treat her as she treats everyone else.

Watch this ... trust us:

"Don't you point your finger at me!"



A heated congressional hearing erupted into a fierce shouting match between DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Dem Rep. Rosa DeLauro over immigration policies and child separation.



Mullin blasted DeLauro as a "hypocrite" for bringing up… pic.twitter.com/gSR2SDrH5q — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 25, 2026

Post continues:

... child separation numbers under the Trump administration after she "didn't say a word" about the hundreds of thousands of minors who were lost under Joe Biden's time in office.

'Don't you point your finger at me,' he said.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

You know she'll be complaining about this for days.

Once you see it, you can't unsee it.

To Democrats, it’s as if the Biden administration never happened. But it did and we remember. All of it. pic.twitter.com/tSQJtN1Qo2 — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) June 25, 2026

Silly. It was different when Biden was far worse.

Blue-haired Democrat freak widely gesticulating in a fit of rage.



Secretary Mullin remains calm, cool, and collected as he shuts her down with the truth. 😎 https://t.co/Do41e3gPye — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) June 25, 2026

What he said.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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