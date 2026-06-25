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DON'T You Point Your Finger AT ME! Hearing ERUPTS as DHS Sec. Mullin Puts Rep. DeLauro in Her PLACE (VID)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on June 25, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It's rare for us to come across any sort of hearing video and actually spend a moment being shocked at how intense it really was since we've been watching politicians lose their marbles for decades HOWEVER, this heated exchange between DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Muppet Rosa DeLauro is INSANE.

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She's obviously not used to having anyone treat her as she treats everyone else.

Watch this ... trust us:

Post continues:

... child separation numbers under the Trump administration after she "didn't say a word" about the hundreds of thousands of minors who were lost under Joe Biden's time in office.

'Don't you point your finger at me,' he said.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

You know she'll be complaining about this for days.

Once you see it, you can't unsee it.

Silly. It was different when Biden was far worse.

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What he said.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS MARKWAYNE MULLIN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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