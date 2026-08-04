These 'Republican Moms' Are All Voting for James Talarico: 'I Find Him to Be Pretty Moderate'

Two thoughts before we post this video, posted by Team Talarico. First, we don't know if this conversation took place before or after these women saw James Talarico getting busy with a propane torch, which is obviously attractive to females. Second, is Rachel Levine on Ozempic? He looks a lot skinnier here.

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Team Talarico put together a panel of three "Republican moms" who are all voting for, and some donating to, Talarico. You're never going to agree 100 percent with a candidate, but you get on the bus that's going to take you closest to where you want to go.

Q: You’ve been Republicans for most of your voting lives. Who’s voting for James Talarico?



Republican moms: *all raise their hands*



“I like him. He was a middle school teacher in a public school in Texas, and they started cutting all his funding and he said, ‘Well, if I can’t… pic.twitter.com/65G2gihAiH — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) August 3, 2026

The post continues:

… change my school, then I’m gonna need to change my state.’ And that’s so becoming of a leader. I want a middle school teacher who’s like, hey, this is broken. Somebody needs to fix it. Why not me?” “This is not what I signed up for. Give me somebody who’s not extremist. I don’t care what party they are. I’m going to vote for whoever is the most common sense and who I think would be the most likely to protect my kids.” “You’re never going to vote for a candidate that thinks exactly like you… You need to get on the bus that’s driving closest to where you want to end up. Talarico, I find him to be pretty moderate, and I think that is telling of what’s happening in the state of Texas. The Republicans should be worried.”

Talarico should be worried. He needs White Dudes for Talarico if he's going to win the Senate seat, and men don't seem as easily impressed by the moderate who says the thing he loves besides his friends and family is trans kids. We don't know how many Christians are going to go for the pastor who says he's learned more about faith from Islamic mystics than Christian authors.

How soon will it be till someone from the independent media researches these “Republican moms” and determines they’re all in fact long-time Democrat activists?



Probably not long…. pic.twitter.com/anMw0l1UQK — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) August 4, 2026

I can look at those women, and instantly tell you they are NOT Republicans. Why do Democratic politicians pull these stunts every election season? — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) August 3, 2026

This is the 2026 version of the Harris/Walz "Masculinity" ad. https://t.co/Bw7lcvtqIj — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) August 4, 2026

None of these people has ever voted Republican in their lives. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) August 4, 2026

Lmao nobody is buying this

Talarico is a progressive extremist that no Republican or moderate would ever support.

This is a really really really pathetic attempt at propaganda, holy shit. — Elizabeth has no more fucks to give🇺🇸💛💚🤍💜 (@ElizabethGiddi1) August 4, 2026

Most inauthentic vid I have seen 🤣 — J 🎙️ (@blackhawkce457) August 4, 2026

Look at the eyes. Those women are Zoloft and box wine liberals. — Culper's Canteen Cup (@culperscanteen) August 4, 2026

None of those women have ever voted for a Republican. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) August 4, 2026

They didn't ask about James's support of open borders, abolishing ICE, or allowing boys and mens in girls locker rooms? 🧐 — TheBigO99 (@TheBigO1999) August 3, 2026

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Zooming in on the diamond cross was chef's kiss direction for this theater. https://t.co/xwb7rUgceE — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 4, 2026

Hold on…one looks like MTG and the other like Biden’s trans HHS deputy.



Who’s the third one? pic.twitter.com/MZiY1BmWRV — Commonsense Conservative 🇺🇸🗽🦅🦬🎗️ (@UplandHunterVA) August 4, 2026

This is the group behind highlighting these so-called "Republican women." https://t.co/0IkDHnuPbU — O, Danny Boy 🇻🇦 (@fn_rogue) August 4, 2026

Crooked Media, huh? And the moderator is Jennifer Palmieri, head of communications for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign.

No one believes that these homely harridans have ever voted Republican in their lives. — Edward Suarez (@EdwardMSuarez) August 4, 2026

No one in the replies, at least.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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