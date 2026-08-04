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These 'Republican Moms' Are All Voting for James Talarico: 'I Find Him to Be Pretty Moderate'

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on August 04, 2026
Twitchy

Two thoughts before we post this video, posted by Team Talarico. First, we don't know if this conversation took place before or after these women saw James Talarico getting busy with a propane torch, which is obviously attractive to females. Second, is Rachel Levine on Ozempic? He looks a lot skinnier here.

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Team Talarico put together a panel of three "Republican moms" who are all voting for, and some donating to, Talarico. You're never going to agree 100 percent with a candidate, but you get on the bus that's going to take you closest to where you want to go.

The post continues:

… change my school, then I’m gonna need to change my state.’ And that’s so becoming of a leader.

I want a middle school teacher who’s like, hey, this is broken. Somebody needs to fix it. Why not me?”

“This is not what I signed up for. Give me somebody who’s not extremist. I don’t care what party they are. I’m going to vote for whoever is the most common sense and who I think would be the most likely to protect my kids.”

“You’re never going to vote for a candidate that thinks exactly like you… You need to get on the bus that’s driving closest to where you want to end up. Talarico, I find him to be pretty moderate, and I think that is telling of what’s happening in the state of Texas. The Republicans should be worried.”

Talarico should be worried. He needs White Dudes for Talarico if he's going to win the Senate seat, and men don't seem as easily impressed by the moderate who says the thing he loves besides his friends and family is trans kids. We don't know how many Christians are going to go for the pastor who says he's learned more about faith from Islamic mystics than Christian authors.

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Crooked Media, huh? And the moderator is Jennifer Palmieri, head of communications for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign.

No one in the replies, at least.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

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