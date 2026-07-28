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'No Way This Guy Gets Elected': James Talarico Praised 'Islamic Mystics' for Shaping His Faith

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on July 28, 2026
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One of the many problems with a lot of today's Democrat 'stars' is that they have no identity of their own. Or, like Zohran Mamdani, they try their best to hide their true identity from voters until after they've been elected and it's too late.

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Graham Platner tried to pretend that he was just an average oyster farmer when, in truth, he was a 41-year-old man still supported by his parents (among his myriad other issues). AOC is trying out her best 'Southern Belle' accent in the worst case of code-switching since Hillary Clinton declared that she was 'in no ways tired.' Gavin Newsom is such a chameleon that even he likely doesn't know anymore what he believes in (except failure). And Tim Walz spent an entire presidential campaign trying to convince America that he was anything but the bizarre freakshow that he is. 

But the gold medalist in the inauthentic Olympics that is Democrat politics might have to be Texas Senate hopeful James Talarico. Voters think you're a 'weird, gay vegan'? Start eating Texas brisket (badly), invent a mystery girlfriend, and call her your rock. Black voters aren't swinging your way? Embrace reparations. Need the Christian vote? Pretend to be a 'pastor' and hope no one ever hears the audio of you saying you hate Christianity

Talarico is, in short, a train wreck. And possibly just one scandal or bad poll away from being 'Platner-ed' right out of the race.

That bad poll might be coming soon after Texas voters get a load of the latest leaked audio from him. Take a listen: 

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Islamic mystics? In Texas? 

LOL. That ought to go over with the voters as well as plant-based sausage. 

In this recently discovered audio clip from 2024, we also notice that, while Talarico was able to name some Islamists he claims to have learned from, he couldn't name a single Christian writer who he says equally guided his 'faith.' 

Hmm. That's odd. 

None other than current governor Greg Abbott summed up Talarico's chances in the Lone Star State this fall: 

Somewhere in Dallas, we just know Jasmine Crockett is absolutely SEETHING after Democrats sabotaged her Senate bid against Talarico. 

We're not sure any amount of proposed reparations is going to make up for this one. 

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All he's missing from being the next Platner is an unfortunate tattoo and some domestic abuse accusations. 

There's John Fetterman. That's it. That's the list. 

And it seems very likely Democrats might boot the Pennsylvania senator out of the party before long. 

Say, has anyone heard from 'Beto' O'Rourke lately? 

In Talarico's case, he is a wolf in absolute weirdo clothing.

Abbott is not beloved by the Right, for some good reasons, but he's done many good things for Texas.

And the Left absolutely HATES him. For that alone, he gets a few points in our book.

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HA! 

OK, that one made us giggle and spit up our drink. 

We hope the majority of Texas voters react the same way. 

If nothing else, Ken Paxton's campaign will have no shortage of content for ads leading up to the election. 

And BINGO! There it is. 

Talarico will say anything—literally, based on the evidence to date—to get elected. 

We very much doubt that Talarico learned his 'faith' from Islamic mystics. Because we doubt that Talarico has any faith at all, and certainly not any Christian faith. 

He's just trying to appeal to the far-left extremists who are the core of the Democrat Party today while trying not to alienate normal people. Because that far-left core isn't enough to win a statewide election, at least not in Texas.

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But all he is accomplishing is showing voters how weird and inauthentic he truly is. 


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2026 ELECTIONS CHRISTIANITY DEMOCRAT PARTY ISLAM TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

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