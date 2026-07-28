'No Way This Guy Gets Elected': James Talarico Praised 'Islamic Mystics' for Shaping His Faith



One of the many problems with a lot of today's Democrat 'stars' is that they have no identity of their own. Or, like Zohran Mamdani, they try their best to hide their true identity from voters until after they've been elected and it's too late.

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Graham Platner tried to pretend that he was just an average oyster farmer when, in truth, he was a 41-year-old man still supported by his parents (among his myriad other issues). AOC is trying out her best 'Southern Belle' accent in the worst case of code-switching since Hillary Clinton declared that she was 'in no ways tired.' Gavin Newsom is such a chameleon that even he likely doesn't know anymore what he believes in (except failure). And Tim Walz spent an entire presidential campaign trying to convince America that he was anything but the bizarre freakshow that he is.

But the gold medalist in the inauthentic Olympics that is Democrat politics might have to be Texas Senate hopeful James Talarico. Voters think you're a 'weird, gay vegan'? Start eating Texas brisket (badly), invent a mystery girlfriend, and call her your rock. Black voters aren't swinging your way? Embrace reparations. Need the Christian vote? Pretend to be a 'pastor' and hope no one ever hears the audio of you saying you hate Christianity.

Talarico is, in short, a train wreck. And possibly just one scandal or bad poll away from being 'Platner-ed' right out of the race.

That bad poll might be coming soon after Texas voters get a load of the latest leaked audio from him. Take a listen:

🚨UNEARTHED



James Talarico — who said he "hates Christianity" — praised Islam for inspiring his religious beliefs:



"I’ve learned as much about my faith from Salman’s tradition, from the Islamic mystics, from poets like Rumi, as much as I have from Christian authors..." pic.twitter.com/2UeksY9Hko — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2026

Islamic mystics? In Texas?

LOL. That ought to go over with the voters as well as plant-based sausage.

In this recently discovered audio clip from 2024, we also notice that, while Talarico was able to name some Islamists he claims to have learned from, he couldn't name a single Christian writer who he says equally guided his 'faith.'

Hmm. That's odd.

None other than current governor Greg Abbott summed up Talarico's chances in the Lone Star State this fall:

No way this guy gets elected in Texas.



He says he's a Christian who hates Christianity.



Says ‘Islamic Mystics’ shaped his faith.



The only mystery is why he thinks the rest of Texas is like Austin.https://t.co/vvwALVUOYj — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 28, 2026

Somewhere in Dallas, we just know Jasmine Crockett is absolutely SEETHING after Democrats sabotaged her Senate bid against Talarico.

TEXAS SENATE RACE: James Talarico (CIS) is in big trouble with black voters after he shared his anti-Christ version of Christianity and admitted that he "hates Christianity". Things are about to get worse as he explains that he learned about faith from Islamic mystics and poets… pic.twitter.com/ZP7gJkrCDM — @amuse (@amuse) July 27, 2026

We're not sure any amount of proposed reparations is going to make up for this one.

He is truly the gift that keeps on giving. If you had asked the GOP to design a candidate who couldn’t win in Texas, there wouldn’t be much difference in him. — TamponTim: Chinese Secret Agent 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@GoVols37872) July 27, 2026

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All he's missing from being the next Platner is an unfortunate tattoo and some domestic abuse accusations.

There's John Fetterman. That's it. That's the list.

And it seems very likely Democrats might boot the Pennsylvania senator out of the party before long.

Hopefully, this guy loses in a landslide, his 15 minutes of fame will end, and he returns to obscurity. — Tony-TBone (@TwinlakeTony) July 27, 2026

Say, has anyone heard from 'Beto' O'Rourke lately?

The Bible speaks of false prophets. This is who they were talking about. Talarico is no Christian, he's a demon, a wolf in sheep's clothing. https://t.co/76ubRgn0rD — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@goneers) July 27, 2026

In Talarico's case, he is a wolf in absolute weirdo clothing.

Regardless of how you feel about Abbott, he is completely right here. If I didn't know any better I'd say Talarico is trying to torpedo his own campaign. https://t.co/hyN2wJq4nc — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) July 28, 2026

Abbott is not beloved by the Right, for some good reasons, but he's done many good things for Texas.

And the Left absolutely HATES him. For that alone, he gets a few points in our book.

Genuinely the worst possible time to say that in Texas when Islam is becoming a big political issue, especially on the right. https://t.co/rzOtclOsdS — Real Texan Politics ✝️🇺🇸 (@RealTXPolitics) July 28, 2026

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He sounds just like Tucker Carlson https://t.co/0nFC0KHid8 — Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) July 28, 2026

HA!

OK, that one made us giggle and spit up our drink.

My reaction whenever I hear this dude speak… https://t.co/j995Itx9GF pic.twitter.com/KHCXPIdlIx — Chris Ripa (@CHRISsW0RLD) July 27, 2026

We hope the majority of Texas voters react the same way.

All Texas voters need to see this. We need to elect Paxton. https://t.co/n8xniIocMJ — Formerlyknownas_Stan🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@onceknownasstan) July 27, 2026

If nothing else, Ken Paxton's campaign will have no shortage of content for ads leading up to the election.

Like most hard-core leftists, Talarico doesn't believe in anything. He's trying to appeal to Texas Christians and fool them that he's a 'Christian' while not alienating his leftist Christian-hating base. It's failing spectacularly. https://t.co/E89jshpujm — TeaPartyOG (@TeaPartyOGs) July 28, 2026

And BINGO! There it is.

Talarico will say anything—literally, based on the evidence to date—to get elected.

We very much doubt that Talarico learned his 'faith' from Islamic mystics. Because we doubt that Talarico has any faith at all, and certainly not any Christian faith.

He's just trying to appeal to the far-left extremists who are the core of the Democrat Party today while trying not to alienate normal people. Because that far-left core isn't enough to win a statewide election, at least not in Texas.

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But all he is accomplishing is showing voters how weird and inauthentic he truly is.





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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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