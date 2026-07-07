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Racist Race: Jasmine Crockett Still Angry with Dem Party for Backing and Electing James Talarico Over Her

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:07 AM on July 07, 2026
Bob Daemmrich/Texas Tribune via AP, Pool

Democrat Jasmine Crockett has not forgotten what her party did to her during the Texas Senate primary in March. Obviously, her Democrat Party put its money and media muscle behind James Talarico, leaving her campaign floundering. The party made the ‘white’ choice.

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Crockett agrees and called out her party’s racism at a recent economic conference. (WATCH)

Correct, and it always has been.

Commenters say it’s nice that she’s finally realizing it and saying it out loud. This is one of those rare occasions we're thrilled that Crockett is speaking.

It really is.

Unsurprisingly, Crockett doesn’t want to stump for the guy her racist party chose over her. (WATCH)

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(post continues) …too hard to figure out.

They convinced her she could run for Senate and win. To do so, she didn’t run for her House seat, and now she’s a lame duck.

Posters say she sounds like she wants Talarico to lose in November’s election.

That’s exactly what she wants. Crockett will relish getting to remind Democrats they backed the wrong horse should Talarico lose. She’ll always be convinced she could have beaten Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT SENATE TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

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