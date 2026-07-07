Racist Race: Jasmine Crockett Still Angry with Dem Party for Backing and Electing James Talarico Over Her

Democrat Jasmine Crockett has not forgotten what her party did to her during the Texas Senate primary in March. Obviously, her Democrat Party put its money and media muscle behind James Talarico, leaving her campaign floundering. The party made the ‘white’ choice.

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Crockett agrees and called out her party’s racism at a recent economic conference. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett is still fuming about her Senate primary loss:



“It was a racist race."



"But we live in America and y'all are celebrating 250, ok? We know what this country is."



Her own party didn’t want her to win. Attacks America anyway. pic.twitter.com/d8TvtvRItZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2026

So the Democrat Party remains the party of racism is what I'm hearing from her. — attorneybyprofession (@ATTYBYCHOICE) July 6, 2026

Correct, and it always has been.

Commenters say it’s nice that she’s finally realizing it and saying it out loud. This is one of those rare occasions we're thrilled that Crockett is speaking.

It was a Democratic primary, lol.



She just admitted....



Democrats are racists. — 1UltraMegaMaga (@1UltraMegaMAGA) July 6, 2026

That's exactly what she's implying... Lawd she's just a miserable person. 🙄 — Dana Whitten (@WhittenDan26385) July 6, 2026

Democrats did a racism to Jasmine lol — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2026

Her cope is is as solid and deep as bedrock. — El Jacobo (@eljacoboaqui) July 6, 2026

It really is.

Unsurprisingly, Crockett doesn’t want to stump for the guy her racist party chose over her. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett does NOT want to campaign with Talarico:



"People keep trying to say, well, Jasmine has to go and hold his hand. Nah, I don’t."



"And honestly, some people just not going to be sold on certain people that are running in the state of Texas."



Welp. That one’s not… https://t.co/nV7Zgqt4LD pic.twitter.com/32PqzuIHFv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2026

(post continues) …too hard to figure out.

Rejected by her own party was devastating. — Richard Wheatley 🇺🇸 (@Richard97859136) July 6, 2026

They convinced her she could run for Senate and win. To do so, she didn’t run for her House seat, and now she’s a lame duck.

Posters say she sounds like she wants Talarico to lose in November’s election.

A sense a little passive aggressiveness there. "certain people"

I wonder who she means. 😂 — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 6, 2026

I am beginning to consider the idea that she may rather Paxton win — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2026

I have no doubt she wants Paxton to win so she can say, "See, I told you. You should have chosen me."

Even though she couldn't have won either. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 6, 2026

That’s exactly what she wants. Crockett will relish getting to remind Democrats they backed the wrong horse should Talarico lose. She’ll always be convinced she could have beaten Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

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