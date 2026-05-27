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Scott Jennings Reminds Dems on CNN That James Talarico’s Bizarre Beliefs Clash With Mainstream Texans

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:07 AM on May 27, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

On Tuesday night, Republican Ken Paxton crushed incumbent John Cornyn in the party’s Senate primary in Texas. It’s shaping up to be a roughly 38-point shellacking. Paxton’s victory means he will face Democrat James Talarico in the November general election. Armed with that knowledge, Democrat political commentator Xochitl Hinojosa laughably claimed on CNN that Talarico is more popular in the Lone Star state than Paxton.

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Republican commentator Scott Jennings pushed back by reminding Hinojosa that Talarico’s bizarre beliefs are at odds with what most Texans hold dear. (READ)

Scott Jennings stops DNC surrogate Xochitl Hinojosa dead in her tracks as she tried to claim Democrat James Talarico has the upper hand against Ken Paxton.

All Jennings had to do was remind her of Talarico’s own values and **which** state he was running in.

HINOJOSA: “Talarico is well funded. Talarico will continue to raise money, but it’s interesting to me that now Republicans have to worry about deep red Texas because they have a flawed candidate who does not know how to raise. And you’re now seeing that currently play out.”

JENNINGS: “All these analysis of this race and sort of the differences between what a Cornyn or a Paxton would look like here.”

“I’m thinking about the differences between Talarico and LITERALLY every other Texan.”

“I don’t know any Texans who believe in six genders other than Talarico.”

“Don’t know any Texans who said it’s immoral to eat meat other than Talarico.” 

“Don’t know any Texans who walk around saying things...you know God is non-binary.”

“You all are both Texans. Do you know ANY other Texan who even talks like that?!” 

“Issues aside, who says these things out loud?” 

“When this gets...when this gets adjudicated, all that money coming in from California and New York, it will be well spent in Texas.”

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Here’s how it all went down on CNN. (WATCH)

Just on border security alone, Paxton should win in November. Talarico, by virtue of being a Democrat, is for allowing illegal aliens to flood into Texas and stay despite his ‘lock the doors’ claims.

Commenters say Talarico and the Democrat Party will promote him as the sensible moderate choice for Texans. Here’s Talarico saying not to pay attention to his well-documented radical past. (WATCH)

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Paxton’s team and online MAGA creators are going to uncover and publish every crazy thing Talarico has ever said in front of a camera.

It’s not just videos. Talarico also has a sizable online footprint to explore.

And it’s all going to come out over the next five months.

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Posters say Democrats are going to try their Virginia playbook in Texas.

If Talarico is elected, the moderate mask will be ripped off immediately to reveal the radical leftist behind it. MAGA must stop Democrats from Virginia-ing the state of Texas.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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2026 ELECTIONS ABIGAIL SPANBERGER BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN CORNYN KEN PAXTON

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