Scott Jennings Reminds Dems on CNN That James Talarico’s Bizarre Beliefs Clash With Mainstream Texans

On Tuesday night, Republican Ken Paxton crushed incumbent John Cornyn in the party’s Senate primary in Texas. It’s shaping up to be a roughly 38-point shellacking. Paxton’s victory means he will face Democrat James Talarico in the November general election. Armed with that knowledge, Democrat political commentator Xochitl Hinojosa laughably claimed on CNN that Talarico is more popular in the Lone Star state than Paxton.

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Republican commentator Scott Jennings pushed back by reminding Hinojosa that Talarico’s bizarre beliefs are at odds with what most Texans hold dear. (READ)

Scott Jennings stops DNC surrogate Xochitl Hinojosa dead in her tracks as she tried to claim Democrat James Talarico has the upper hand against Ken Paxton. All Jennings had to do was remind her of Talarico’s own values and **which** state he was running in. HINOJOSA: “Talarico is well funded. Talarico will continue to raise money, but it’s interesting to me that now Republicans have to worry about deep red Texas because they have a flawed candidate who does not know how to raise. And you’re now seeing that currently play out.” JENNINGS: “All these analysis of this race and sort of the differences between what a Cornyn or a Paxton would look like here.” “I’m thinking about the differences between Talarico and LITERALLY every other Texan.” “I don’t know any Texans who believe in six genders other than Talarico.” “Don’t know any Texans who said it’s immoral to eat meat other than Talarico.” “Don’t know any Texans who walk around saying things...you know God is non-binary.” “You all are both Texans. Do you know ANY other Texan who even talks like that?!” “Issues aside, who says these things out loud?” “When this gets...when this gets adjudicated, all that money coming in from California and New York, it will be well spent in Texas.”

Here’s how it all went down on CNN. (WATCH)

Scott Jennings stops DNC surrogate Xochitl Hinojosa dead in her tracks as she tried to claim Democrat James Talarico has the upper hand against Ken Paxton.



All Jennings had to do was remind her of Talarico’s own values and **which** state he was running in.



HINOJOSA: “Talarico… pic.twitter.com/w61xX8KRjG — Overton (@overton_news) May 27, 2026

Reminder for all non-Texans: Texas has the longest border in the country. Border security is a *really* big deal here.



Paxton supports secure borders; Talerico does not.



End of day, nothing else matters more than this. Game, set, match. — Taco Breath (@troubadour210) May 27, 2026

The Democrat meltdown when Jennings dropped 'Are you a normal person?' says everything. Talarico's radical views are toxic in Texas. Voters want border security and sanity, not this woke fever dream. 😂 — Crazy X🥸 (@guyman_tweets) May 27, 2026

Just on border security alone, Paxton should win in November. Talarico, by virtue of being a Democrat, is for allowing illegal aliens to flood into Texas and stay despite his ‘lock the doors’ claims.

Commenters say Talarico and the Democrat Party will promote him as the sensible moderate choice for Texans. Here’s Talarico saying not to pay attention to his well-documented radical past. (WATCH)

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Talarico: "They're going to dig up all kinds of old statements, take them out of context and try to paint them in the worst possible light."



Translation: I’m going to try to distance myself from my own words and beliefs so I can pretend to be a moderate until after I’m elected. pic.twitter.com/0vAfMtGL7i — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 27, 2026

Too bad there is so much video of him saying these ‘old’ statements. 😂 He is going to have a very tough time convincing anyone he is a moderate Democrat. — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) May 27, 2026

Paxton’s team and online MAGA creators are going to uncover and publish every crazy thing Talarico has ever said in front of a camera.

It’s not just videos. Talarico also has a sizable online footprint to explore.

The tweets. Don’t forget the tweets. pic.twitter.com/I7Npta7wFq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 27, 2026

God is non-binary.

There are six genders.

Jesus never said He should be worshipped.

God is pro-choice.

My faith actually supports abortion.

God gave Mary the choice to abort Jesus.



Any need to keep going here? — Gary Michael Voris (@Michael_Voris) May 27, 2026

He has a video and social media treasure trove. Oppo just getting started on Jimmy. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 27, 2026

And it’s all going to come out over the next five months.

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Posters say Democrats are going to try their Virginia playbook in Texas.

Hopefully folks in Texas are smarter than the ones reaping in Virginia… — Rick (@Angry_Rick_68) May 27, 2026

Democrat playbook. Run in the middle, govern from the far left. Texas don’t let them pull a Spanberger on you like they did in Virginia. — Craig Velde (@Velde1977) May 27, 2026

If Talarico is elected, the moderate mask will be ripped off immediately to reveal the radical leftist behind it. MAGA must stop Democrats from Virginia-ing the state of Texas.

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