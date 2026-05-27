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Dem Joe Cunningham Says His Party Needs to Talk Less Like Professors and More Like HS Football Coaches

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:25 AM on May 27, 2026
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Elitist Democrat Joe Cunningham is advising his fellow party members to speak down to voters to connect with them. Cunningham believes his fellow Democrat politicians come across to us common folk like college professors. Sheesh, could he be any more out of touch?

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Hear how Joe ‘safety school’ Cunningham speaks to his fellow Democrats at MS NOW about the rest of us. (WATCH)

It’s hilarious how Democrats continue to think their messaging is over voters’ heads.

This miscalculation is how Democrat dunce Tim Walz ended up as the party’s vice presidential candidate in 2024. (WATCH)

‘He sounds just like meeeeee!’ Well, that’s what Democrats thought would be the response from lowly voters.

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Posters can’t help but laugh at the ridiculously over-inflated view Democrats have of themselves.

Is she a professor of wigs?

Commenters say Democrats continue in their quest for relatable candidates. Somehow that journey led them to Graham Platner and James Talarico. D’oh!

Who hasn’t accidentally gotten a Nazi Totenkopf tattoo or been a 37-year-old bachelor who claims to have a girlfriend no one has ever laid eyes on?

Posters say it’s not the words, but the insane policies that keep average, sane Americans from voting for Democrats.

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When they fail again they’ll say it was because of the messaging and not the actual message. Unfortunately for Democrats, they lack the ability to self-reflect. They’ll always come away from the drawing board with the same sketch.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MARXISM TIM WALZ GRAHAM PLATNER JAMES TALARICO

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