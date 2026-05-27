Dem Joe Cunningham Says His Party Needs to Talk Less Like Professors and More Like HS Football Coaches

Elitist Democrat Joe Cunningham is advising his fellow party members to speak down to voters to connect with them. Cunningham believes his fellow Democrat politicians come across to us common folk like college professors. Sheesh, could he be any more out of touch?

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Hear how Joe ‘safety school’ Cunningham speaks to his fellow Democrats at MS NOW about the rest of us. (WATCH)

No offense to Harvard - my safety school - but Democrats need to start speaking more like your high school football coach and less like an Ivy League professor. pic.twitter.com/fBOHdMEdq8 — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) May 26, 2026

@JoeCunninghamSC that might include not saying things like "my safety school." — MikeMack33 (@mike95589) May 26, 2026

The newest flavor of "Voters are stupid."



Sorry honey, but we are not. We know manipulation when we see it. Pile on the arrogance and see where that goes. — Janet E Conover (@hilltowntrader) May 26, 2026

It’s hilarious how Democrats continue to think their messaging is over voters’ heads.

This miscalculation is how Democrat dunce Tim Walz ended up as the party’s vice presidential candidate in 2024. (WATCH)

Sounds like when Democrats put Coach Tim Walz on the 2024 ticket so he could “code talk to white guys."



That went well. https://t.co/gk5L667VSW pic.twitter.com/0jPmFH07Ov — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 26, 2026

tried that with tamps timmy — le slick (@leslick3) May 26, 2026

need to run some mean pick sixes! — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 26, 2026

‘He sounds just like meeeeee!’ Well, that’s what Democrats thought would be the response from lowly voters.

Posters can’t help but laugh at the ridiculously over-inflated view Democrats have of themselves.

They think they sound professorial to us? 🤣 — Jessica Anne (@Jessica29257142) May 26, 2026

Democrats don’t sound like Harvard professors, except maybe the incoherent woke babble about equity and climate.



Other than that, they sound as retarded as Tim. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) May 26, 2026

Are you suggesting she doesn't sound professorial? pic.twitter.com/0qi3twP0fr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 26, 2026

Is she a professor of wigs?

Commenters say Democrats continue in their quest for relatable candidates. Somehow that journey led them to Graham Platner and James Talarico. D’oh!

Hard to believe after Walz, Democrats picked the Nazi-tattoo-sporting regular guy in jeans and boots, Platner, and the nutty religious cult leader, Talarico.



How far removed from Americans can they possibly get and still be considered a viable party? — AAE (@AAC0519) May 26, 2026

These are somehow considered the “common man” candidates they’ve dredged up — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 26, 2026

Who hasn’t accidentally gotten a Nazi Totenkopf tattoo or been a 37-year-old bachelor who claims to have a girlfriend no one has ever laid eyes on?

Posters say it’s not the words, but the insane policies that keep average, sane Americans from voting for Democrats.

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I can’t say I have heard a Dem speak, in recent history, as intellectually as an academic let alone an Ivy graduate. It doesn’t take a wordsmith to say “Trump is a fascist” and that is pretty much all they say. The word salads come only when the are lying or deflecting. — Kat (@kat_mccrystal) May 26, 2026

Democrats have tried that - they’ve tried talking like a coach, an “average Joe” and even swearing like a sailor.



The problem isn’t their language, it’s their POLICIES.



Democrats can’t be authentic because if they said what they REALLY planned to do, people would run away. — Gregorius (@GregoriusLotor) May 26, 2026

Democrats will ALWAYS blame "messaging" instead of policies. — Blargeaux (@blargeauxite) May 26, 2026

When they fail again they’ll say it was because of the messaging and not the actual message. Unfortunately for Democrats, they lack the ability to self-reflect. They’ll always come away from the drawing board with the same sketch.

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