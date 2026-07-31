Seattle Mayor Forces Black Police Chief to Resign As Scapegoat for Shooting Chaos She Created

A few days ago, there was a shooter at an event called 'Bite of Seattle'. The Mayor and the police took hours to get information out to the public and it was a complete disaster of misinformation. Now, we know the Chief of Police has offered his resignation.
BREAKING: Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes has resigned, the city's mayor announced on Thursday, days after a deadly shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival.https://t.co/9oxESdTumm— ABC News (@ABC) July 30, 2026
Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes has resigned, the city's mayor announced on Thursday, days after a deadly shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival.
Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson's office said she has accepted Barnes' letter of resignation.
"Chief Barnes has served this department and this city with dedication, and I am grateful for his service," Wilson said in a statement. "The courage and professionalism that the officers of the Seattle Police Department showed deserves to be honored."
"I share Chief Barnes' hope that we can return our focus to addressing youth gun violence and ensuring that every family can feel safe in their neighborhood and across the city," she continued.
Barnes was out of town at a conference when the shooting happened, and apparently they waited hours to have a press briefing until he got home.
Wait the police chief of Seattle lives in… Chicago??— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2026
WHAT https://t.co/hNjFn056Kq
Also, his wife and children are in Chicago and have never moved.
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The Seattle socialist mayor has finally confirmed, hours after delaying the news, that DEI police chief Shon Barnes has been made to resign. In his place, she appointed Andre Sayles.— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 30, 2026
Forcing Barnes out appears to be a strategy to place blame on him for how city officials… pic.twitter.com/YtbkDZZcTm
To be fair to the Chief of Police, the Mayor is a feckless woman who was still being supported by her parents in her forties before this job, and has never held a real job.
Katie Wilson is a truly awful person— Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) July 31, 2026
In this video about Shon Barnes being forced to resign, she makes it seem like SPD is at fault for the 5-hour delay in getting information out the night of the Bite of Seattle shooting. It was HER office that was waiting on "dignitaries" pic.twitter.com/yE5lvSJ3eb
She is doing her best to shake the blame off her shoulders.
What else would you expect? Dumb and dumber were in charge.— Venetta Carroll (@Carrol10Venetta) July 30, 2026
When are voters going to wake up and *care*?
EXCLUSIVE: Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes asked to resign hours after being asked about an $86K IRS tax lien on his Chicago home— Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) July 31, 2026
My latest collaboration with Jonathan @choeshow https://t.co/ORbZsqVpB8
Once he gets fired and files his racial discrimination lawsuit Seattle will pay him millions. Then he might be able to pay off the tax lien back in Chicago.— Jdubbya (@jdubbya308) July 31, 2026
See! Problem solved. He can pay his tax lien and he doesn't have to work for that actually insane woman.
She needs to tender her own resignation.— David Jackson (@DavidJa88692244) July 30, 2026
Having it become your first job and finally getting out of your parents' house is not supposed to immediately precede becoming mayor of one of the USA's large cities.
She's just as bad if not worse than the former Chief of Police.
It's a shame they let him resign. He probably got a bigger golden parachute. https://t.co/t5osw1BDZB— Old Sub Sailor 63 (@OldSubSailor63) July 30, 2026
He has a big tax bill in Chicago waiting. He'll need it.
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