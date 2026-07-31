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Seattle Mayor Forces Black Police Chief to Resign As Scapegoat for Shooting Chaos She Created

justmindy
justmindy | 11:10 AM on July 31, 2026
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

A few days ago, there was a shooter at an event called 'Bite of Seattle'. The Mayor and the police took hours to get information out to the public and it was a complete disaster of misinformation. Now, we know the Chief of Police has offered his resignation.

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Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes has resigned, the city's mayor announced on Thursday, days after a deadly shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson's office said she has accepted Barnes' letter of resignation.

"Chief Barnes has served this department and this city with dedication, and I am grateful for his service," Wilson said in a statement. "The courage and professionalism that the officers of the Seattle Police Department showed deserves to be honored."

"I share Chief Barnes' hope that we can return our focus to addressing youth gun violence and ensuring that every family can feel safe in their neighborhood and across the city," she continued.

Barnes was out of town at a conference when the shooting happened, and apparently they waited hours to have a press briefing until he got home.

Also, his wife and children are in Chicago and have never moved. 

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To be fair to the Chief of Police, the Mayor is a feckless woman who was still being supported by her parents in her forties before this job, and has never held a real job.

She is doing her best to shake the blame off her shoulders.

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See! Problem solved. He can pay his tax lien and he doesn't have to work for that actually insane woman.

She's just as bad if not worse than the former Chief of Police. 

He has a big tax bill in Chicago waiting. He'll need it. 

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CRIME GUN VIOLENCE LAW AND ORDER

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