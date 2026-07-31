Seattle Mayor Forces Black Police Chief to Resign As Scapegoat for Shooting Chaos She Created

A few days ago, there was a shooter at an event called 'Bite of Seattle'. The Mayor and the police took hours to get information out to the public and it was a complete disaster of misinformation. Now, we know the Chief of Police has offered his resignation.

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BREAKING: Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes has resigned, the city's mayor announced on Thursday, days after a deadly shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival.https://t.co/9oxESdTumm — ABC News (@ABC) July 30, 2026

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes has resigned, the city's mayor announced on Thursday, days after a deadly shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson's office said she has accepted Barnes' letter of resignation. "Chief Barnes has served this department and this city with dedication, and I am grateful for his service," Wilson said in a statement. "The courage and professionalism that the officers of the Seattle Police Department showed deserves to be honored." "I share Chief Barnes' hope that we can return our focus to addressing youth gun violence and ensuring that every family can feel safe in their neighborhood and across the city," she continued.

Barnes was out of town at a conference when the shooting happened, and apparently they waited hours to have a press briefing until he got home.

Wait the police chief of Seattle lives in… Chicago??



WHAT https://t.co/hNjFn056Kq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2026

Also, his wife and children are in Chicago and have never moved.

The Seattle socialist mayor has finally confirmed, hours after delaying the news, that DEI police chief Shon Barnes has been made to resign. In his place, she appointed Andre Sayles.



Forcing Barnes out appears to be a strategy to place blame on him for how city officials… pic.twitter.com/YtbkDZZcTm — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 30, 2026

To be fair to the Chief of Police, the Mayor is a feckless woman who was still being supported by her parents in her forties before this job, and has never held a real job.

Katie Wilson is a truly awful person



In this video about Shon Barnes being forced to resign, she makes it seem like SPD is at fault for the 5-hour delay in getting information out the night of the Bite of Seattle shooting. It was HER office that was waiting on "dignitaries" pic.twitter.com/yE5lvSJ3eb — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) July 31, 2026

She is doing her best to shake the blame off her shoulders.

What else would you expect? Dumb and dumber were in charge.

When are voters going to wake up and *care*? — Venetta Carroll (@Carrol10Venetta) July 30, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes asked to resign hours after being asked about an $86K IRS tax lien on his Chicago home



My latest collaboration with Jonathan @choeshow https://t.co/ORbZsqVpB8 — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) July 31, 2026

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Once he gets fired and files his racial discrimination lawsuit Seattle will pay him millions. Then he might be able to pay off the tax lien back in Chicago. — Jdubbya (@jdubbya308) July 31, 2026

See! Problem solved. He can pay his tax lien and he doesn't have to work for that actually insane woman.

She needs to tender her own resignation.



Having it become your first job and finally getting out of your parents' house is not supposed to immediately precede becoming mayor of one of the USA's large cities. — David Jackson (@DavidJa88692244) July 30, 2026

She's just as bad if not worse than the former Chief of Police.

It's a shame they let him resign. He probably got a bigger golden parachute. https://t.co/t5osw1BDZB — Old Sub Sailor 63 (@OldSubSailor63) July 30, 2026

He has a big tax bill in Chicago waiting. He'll need it.

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