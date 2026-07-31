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Senate Candidate Troy Jackson Is TRYING to Change the Subject to Susan Collins but X Has Other Ideas

Doug P. | 11:21 AM on July 31, 2026
AP Photo/Mike Roemer

As we told you yesterday, the Maine Democrats are apparently trying to "save democracy" by swapping out the guy with a Nazi SS tattoo and some sexual abuse allegations in favor of a replacement who reportedly fathered children with his second cousin

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Yep, it's going great for the Maine Democrats. 

Well isn't that... interesting.

Naturally the Jackson campaign is trying to change the subject to his general election opponent, Republican incumbent Susan Collins

At this point Collins might get more campaign mileage out of just saying nothing. 

Jackson's trying to provide some distractions, but he chose the wrong social media platform to make those attempts. 

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One of Jackson's fellow Democrats might not be too impressed:

Hey, everything's relative!

*****

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE REPUBLICAN PARTY SUSAN COLLINS

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