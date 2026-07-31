Senate Candidate Troy Jackson Is TRYING to Change the Subject to Susan Collins but X Has Other Ideas

As we told you yesterday, the Maine Democrats are apparently trying to "save democracy" by swapping out the guy with a Nazi SS tattoo and some sexual abuse allegations in favor of a replacement who reportedly fathered children with his second cousin.
Yep, it's going great for the Maine Democrats.
He married his cousin and had kids with her?! There are no normal male Democrats. Legit they do not exist. https://t.co/nBF2hBQd1W— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 30, 2026
Well isn't that... interesting.
Naturally the Jackson campaign is trying to change the subject to his general election opponent, Republican incumbent Susan Collins.
Billionaires have excellent representation in Donald Trump and Susan Collins. For everyday working class Mainers, it's a different story. pic.twitter.com/g5B0TuC1PI— Troy Jackson (@TroyJackson207) July 31, 2026
At this point Collins might get more campaign mileage out of just saying nothing.
OUT: Third Reich— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 31, 2026
IN: Second cousins https://t.co/3itxv8j2BO
Jackson's trying to provide some distractions, but he chose the wrong social media platform to make those attempts.
https://t.co/kFdcWVab3t https://t.co/88jyX2XlDU— Magills (@magills_) July 31, 2026
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July 31, 2026
Troy Jackson’s favorite NFL player https://t.co/1bJ9eer760 pic.twitter.com/o5v4lFCqm7— Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) July 31, 2026
July 31, 2026
July 31, 2026
Troy Jackson at a family reunion https://t.co/eKaxLrxtRp pic.twitter.com/bgt30Im7gf— Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) July 31, 2026
One of Jackson's fellow Democrats might not be too impressed:
Troy Jackson:— Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 31, 2026
I banged my cousin.
Ilhan Omar: Big whoop. pic.twitter.com/h2DQdV7Ec4
Hey, everything's relative!
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