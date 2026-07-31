Senate Candidate Troy Jackson Is TRYING to Change the Subject to Susan Collins but X Has Other Ideas

As we told you yesterday, the Maine Democrats are apparently trying to "save democracy" by swapping out the guy with a Nazi SS tattoo and some sexual abuse allegations in favor of a replacement who reportedly fathered children with his second cousin.

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Yep, it's going great for the Maine Democrats.

He married his cousin and had kids with her?! There are no normal male Democrats. Legit they do not exist. https://t.co/nBF2hBQd1W — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 30, 2026

Well isn't that... interesting.

Naturally the Jackson campaign is trying to change the subject to his general election opponent, Republican incumbent Susan Collins.

Billionaires have excellent representation in Donald Trump and Susan Collins. For everyday working class Mainers, it's a different story. pic.twitter.com/g5B0TuC1PI — Troy Jackson (@TroyJackson207) July 31, 2026

At this point Collins might get more campaign mileage out of just saying nothing.

Jackson's trying to provide some distractions, but he chose the wrong social media platform to make those attempts.

Troy Jackson at a family reunion https://t.co/eKaxLrxtRp pic.twitter.com/bgt30Im7gf — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) July 31, 2026

One of Jackson's fellow Democrats might not be too impressed:

Troy Jackson:

I banged my cousin.



Ilhan Omar: Big whoop. pic.twitter.com/h2DQdV7Ec4 — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 31, 2026

Hey, everything's relative!

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