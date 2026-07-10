Possible Platner Replacer Troy Jackson Says the Disgraced Maine Senate Nom Lied to Him About Scandals

Democrat politicians in Maine are positioning themselves to secure the blessing of party elites. They hope they are chosen to replace Senate nominee Graham Platner, who recently announced he’s suspending his campaign in the wake of sexual assault allegations. One of those on the Democrat Party’s shortlist is logger Troy Jackson. Uncharacteristically, MS NOW’s Katy Tur asked Jackson some genuinely tough questions about his past support for Platner.

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Jackson blames Platner’s horrible behavior on the ‘dark times’ he went through. (WATCH)

Katy Tur asks Troy Jackson why he supported Graham Platner even after he was exposed for having a Nazi tattoo, saying he would rape someone to show his "dominance," and his ex girlfriend came out claiming he abused her pic.twitter.com/954PPxh6TX — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 9, 2026

"His excuses were enough for me! The senate is at stake!" — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) July 10, 2026

Wtf kind of bumbling answer is this lmfao — Bishop 🏴‍☠️ 🇺🇦 (@KBP9a91) July 9, 2026

This is what falls out of one’s mouth when trying to defend the indefensible.

Posters say they now understand why it’s so hard for Democrats to find sane, electable candidates in Maine.

it’s in his best interest to really play up the old, dumb, benign hick personality type, now that he’s inextricably linked to an online nazi rapist — RideTransitOrDie🇺🇦🇵🇸🇺🇸 (@TransitOrDie) July 10, 2026

That’s the kind of sharp, brilliant, witty response you hope to see one of 100 of the most powerful people in the country as a Senator😂. Why are they dredging the bottom of the gene pool for these candidates? — Scarlett Evans🇺🇸 (@AresofRome) July 9, 2026

The moment Platner lied about not knowing what the Tattoo was, anybody with A grade school survival liability instinct would know he could never be trusted. Troy, along with the rest of the Maine Dems apperently don't have that skill. A skill set a U.S. senator Must have. — Patrick (@PatrickCra13865) July 10, 2026

I've been through a lot of dark times and somehow came out without a Nazi tattoo. — Ryan TreeFiddy v3 (@Ryan_TreeFiddy) July 9, 2026

It’s hilarious how Democrats pretend that going through a ‘Nazi-phase’ is some common thing men experience.

Just as Platner tried to erase his past by covering up his Totenkopf tattoo, Jackson is trying to cover up his recent online tracks that lead back to his Nazi buddy.

Why did Troy Jackson delete this post? pic.twitter.com/91eaNbNxaI — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 9, 2026

Jackson doesn’t want anyone to remember he was one of Platner’s biggest cheerleaders.

He must have been taking notes on how to lie unconvincingly while starry-eyed over Platner.

He has been on Reddit before so he’s lying here lol — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 10, 2026

Troy Jackson has in fact been on Reddit pic.twitter.com/v7wJjpaujc — Ventura County Guru (@SimiValleyGuru) July 9, 2026

“I’ve never been on Reddit.” pic.twitter.com/bmjbHrZEll — Jeffrey Philistine (@TejasGator) July 9, 2026

The Internet is forever.

Jackson is also painting himself as a victim for being ‘duped’ by Platner. (WATCH)

Maine Senate hopeful and former Platner supporter Troy Jackson says that Platner lied to him.



“He lied to a lot of us."



If that line sounds familiar, it’s exactly the same one the media is running with. pic.twitter.com/9DlKfkz0eE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 10, 2026

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They're such scum. We've known for a while that Platner was a bad guy. They made excuses for him. But when it seemed clear he couldn't win, that was unacceptable. He had to go. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 10, 2026

Of course Platner lied! Troy Jackson will almost certainly lie as well! It’s what Democrats do! The lie as if they were speaking their native language! — Trevor Thomas (@TrevorGThomas) July 10, 2026

“Don’t link me to that Nazi, physical abuser, rapist even though I supported him.”



Man the democrats are totally scraping the bottom of the barrel. — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) July 9, 2026

I think they’re scraping what’s leaked through and is now underneath the barrel. — Collapsible Piano (@CollapsblePiano) July 9, 2026

That happened when they picked Platner despite his already known online offenses, Nazi tattoo, and sexually aggressive behavior towards women. Jackson only proves there’s more where Platner came from.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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