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Possible Platner Replacer Troy Jackson Says the Disgraced Maine Senate Nom Lied to Him About Scandals

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:20 AM on July 10, 2026
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Democrat politicians in Maine are positioning themselves to secure the blessing of party elites. They hope they are chosen to replace Senate nominee Graham Platner, who recently announced he’s suspending his campaign in the wake of sexual assault allegations. One of those on the Democrat Party’s shortlist is logger Troy Jackson. Uncharacteristically, MS NOW’s Katy Tur asked Jackson some genuinely tough questions about his past support for Platner.

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Jackson blames Platner’s horrible behavior on the ‘dark times’ he went through. (WATCH)

This is what falls out of one’s mouth when trying to defend the indefensible.

Posters say they now understand why it’s so hard for Democrats to find sane, electable candidates in Maine.

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It’s hilarious how Democrats pretend that going through a ‘Nazi-phase’ is some common thing men experience.

Just as Platner tried to erase his past by covering up his Totenkopf tattoo, Jackson is trying to cover up his recent online tracks that lead back to his Nazi buddy.

Jackson doesn’t want anyone to remember he was one of Platner’s biggest cheerleaders.

He must have been taking notes on how to lie unconvincingly while starry-eyed over Platner.

The Internet is forever.

Jackson is also painting himself as a victim for being ‘duped’ by Platner. (WATCH)

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That happened when they picked Platner despite his already known online offenses, Nazi tattoo, and sexually aggressive behavior towards women. Jackson only proves there’s more where Platner came from.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

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