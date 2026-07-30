Chris Rufo Exposes California Program That Gives Taxpayer-Funded Meth Pipes to the Homeless

It seems like common sense that if a person is addicted to drugs, the best thing to do is help them break their addiction. Well, sense is very uncommon in California, as investigative journalist Chris Rufo has uncovered. The state is not trying to end addiction but instead enable it by handing out meth pipes to the homeless. In Orwellian fashion, this is called ‘harm reduction’ and is paid for with taxpayer money, of course.

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Here’s more. (WATCH)

EXCLUSIVE: California is giving taxpayer-funded meth pipes to the homeless. We went undercover to get one. pic.twitter.com/ZUTmuHIHGr — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) July 29, 2026

Read the full story about California's government-funded meth pipes here: https://t.co/Z4XMV6ton6 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) July 29, 2026

Thanks, Democrats!

Posters are frustrated that taxpayer-funded drug paraphernalia is easy to get while they’re jumping through hoops to get government loans for education.

I'm over here trying to get FAFSA loans to pay for college because they took all our money to give to crack heads — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 29, 2026

*Meth heads*, not crack heads. — Phil (@gravityhammer1) July 30, 2026

Hey, if college doesn't work out, the state is offering promising careers in meth-pipe management — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) July 30, 2026

A meth addict with a pipedream!

Commenters say Democrats are framing this destructive program as healthcare.

>”We just want healthcare”

> The healthcare ^ — SFRULTRA (@sfr_ultra) July 29, 2026

Meth pipes are healthcare, meth pipes are a human right — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) July 29, 2026

Meth pipes are infrastructure don’t forget — Pat (@CulturePants) July 30, 2026

Equal opportunity meth pipe access is a winning issue — SFRULTRA (@sfr_ultra) July 29, 2026

Meth equity here we come!

Posters blame modern mental health practices that are harmful despite being called ‘harm reduction.’

'Harm reduction' in mental health is an oxymoron in almost all uses of the term. Rather, it is the normalization of despair & hopelessness. This is what Leftists in mental health view as "harm reduction." They want to abolish the notion of stigma. — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) July 29, 2026

…by affirming harmful behavior. Got it. — Carl Rakes (@cmrakes) July 29, 2026

The new breed mental health “therapists” are creating a perpetual victim mentality. — S. Marie (@SMarie376) July 29, 2026

It’s insanity.

Commenters say the Left will keep pushing this backwards approach no matter how many people it destroys.

What sets my brain on fire is that the progressive left is so convinced of their own moral superiority when we can all see with our own eyes the outcomes to their policies are garbage.



The road to hell is paved with good intentions. — Shellac 🟦 🟥 🟨 ⬜ (@Tachardiella) July 29, 2026

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The only thing that matters is their intentions. The real world outcome of their policies is irrelevant to them. Further, all failures are only failures of funding and effort, not failure of the core idea, regardless of how many times efforts fail in practice. — G F (@GFsomewhere) July 29, 2026

Welcome to LA. The Great Immiseration. Stop them or this is universal. — Montaigne Market (@ReviloBuzby) July 30, 2026

Nothing would make Democrats happier than spreading Skid Row Care Campuses to every state.

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