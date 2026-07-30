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Chris Rufo Exposes California Program That Gives Taxpayer-Funded Meth Pipes to the Homeless

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:29 AM on July 30, 2026
AP Photo/Matt York, File

It seems like common sense that if a person is addicted to drugs, the best thing to do is help them break their addiction. Well, sense is very uncommon in California, as investigative journalist Chris Rufo has uncovered. The state is not trying to end addiction but instead enable it by handing out meth pipes to the homeless. In Orwellian fashion, this is called ‘harm reduction’ and is paid for with taxpayer money, of course.

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Here’s more. (WATCH)

Thanks, Democrats!

Posters are frustrated that taxpayer-funded drug paraphernalia is easy to get while they’re jumping through hoops to get government loans for education.

A meth addict with a pipedream!

Commenters say Democrats are framing this destructive program as healthcare.

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Meth equity here we come!

Posters blame modern mental health practices that are harmful despite being called ‘harm reduction.’

It’s insanity.

Commenters say the Left will keep pushing this backwards approach no matter how many people it destroys.

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Nothing would make Democrats happier than spreading Skid Row Care Campuses to every state.

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CALIFORNIA CHRISTOPHER RUFO DEMOCRAT PARTY HEALTHCARE HOMELESSNESS MENTAL HEALTH

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