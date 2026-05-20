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‘Bureaucratic Barriers’: LA Mayor Karen Bass Says Her Promise to End Homelessness Hit an Unforeseen Wall

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on May 20, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says she was poised to end homelessness in her city, but she hit a wall. You see, there are ’bureaucratic barriers’ Democrat Mayor Bass didn’t anticipate. Sure, Karen, that’s got to be it. As Twitchy's Grateful Calvin reported earlier Wednesday, Bass is purposely making the homeless problem worse. Surprise!

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Oh, but never mind that, Bass says she’s ready to tackle homelessness now. Yeah, right! (READ)

OMG. This is BRUTAL for Karen Bass!

CNN: Your goal was to end street homelessness by 2026 in LA. It's now 2026. We haven't ended it, and we're not close. How are you so OFF?

BASS: When I said that...I didn't realize the bureaucratic barriers. I'm prepared now.

CNN: But you promised it would go away by 100%. It's only gone down about 17.6%. Why would people trust you're going to get to the 100%?*

Bass melts down*

ANOTHER REASON to vote for @SpencerPratt! She's cooked!

Here’s Bass gaslighting CNN’s Exel Michaelson. (WATCH)

That follow-up surprised us, too.

Here’s an ‘unprepared’ Bass relaying her first-term goal of ending homelessness to CNN's Jake Tapper in 2023. Those darn ‘bureaucratic barriers!’ (WATCH)

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So Bass never foresaw all the blockades to ending homelessness erected by her Democrat Party? Hopefully, voters aren't buying that nonsense.

She claims she’s making progress on homelessness, but if that’s true, it’s only gone down a tad after a massive increase on her watch.

That doesn’t sound like progress at all, because it's not.

Commenters say the biggest ‘barrier’ to ending drugged-out derelicts and shanty towns is the Democrats lining their pockets to keep it going. Scenes like the one below will not go away as long as cash is made from perpetuating homelessness. (WATCH)

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It’s a problem that will never be solved until Democrats adopt genuine solutions and stop using people’s suffering for their own personal benefit. That's never going to happen, and Bass knows it.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY HOMELESSNESS KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

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