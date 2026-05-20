‘Bureaucratic Barriers’: LA Mayor Karen Bass Says Her Promise to End Homelessness Hit an Unforeseen Wall

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says she was poised to end homelessness in her city, but she hit a wall. You see, there are ’bureaucratic barriers’ Democrat Mayor Bass didn’t anticipate. Sure, Karen, that’s got to be it. As Twitchy's Grateful Calvin reported earlier Wednesday, Bass is purposely making the homeless problem worse. Surprise!

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Oh, but never mind that, Bass says she’s ready to tackle homelessness now. Yeah, right! (READ)

OMG. This is BRUTAL for Karen Bass! CNN: Your goal was to end street homelessness by 2026 in LA. It's now 2026. We haven't ended it, and we're not close. How are you so OFF? BASS: When I said that...I didn't realize the bureaucratic barriers. I'm prepared now. CNN: But you promised it would go away by 100%. It's only gone down about 17.6%. Why would people trust you're going to get to the 100%?* Bass melts down* ANOTHER REASON to vote for @SpencerPratt! She's cooked!

Here’s Bass gaslighting CNN’s Exel Michaelson. (WATCH)

🚨 OMG. This is BRUTAL for Karen Bass!



CNN: Your goal was to end street homelessness by 2026 in LA. It's now 2026. We haven't ended it, and we're not close. How are you so OFF?



BASS: When I said that...I didn't realize the bureaucratic barriers. I'm prepared now.



CNN: But you… pic.twitter.com/FgTjr6Jpbp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 20, 2026

CNN better be careful. That almost came off like journalism. — Perfunctory (@pfunkin) May 20, 2026

That follow-up surprised us, too.

Here’s an ‘unprepared’ Bass relaying her first-term goal of ending homelessness to CNN's Jake Tapper in 2023. Those darn ‘bureaucratic barriers!’ (WATCH)

Karen Bass, 2023: Asked what her goal is with homelessness by the end of her first term.



Answer: To end it.



Karen Bass, 2026: Asked how she failed so miserably on that goal, and why voters should trust her now.



Answer: It was just too hard. But I really mean it this time. pic.twitter.com/roa70BLKYA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 20, 2026

Bass didn't "really mean it" last time? 🤔 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) May 20, 2026

So Bass never foresaw all the blockades to ending homelessness erected by her Democrat Party? Hopefully, voters aren't buying that nonsense.

She claims she’s making progress on homelessness, but if that’s true, it’s only gone down a tad after a massive increase on her watch.

"Our sh*thole is 17% less sh*tty, so ignore the guy that has a plan to make it not sh*tty. When I'm not engaged in Communist activism and arson- I'm focused on this problem" — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) May 20, 2026

Even the 17% number is dubious. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 20, 2026

She said they had a decrease in homelessness tor 2 years in a row. (After it went up 70%) lol it came down a little bit. — BitcoinMentions (@BitcoinMentions) May 20, 2026

That doesn’t sound like progress at all, because it's not.

Commenters say the biggest ‘barrier’ to ending drugged-out derelicts and shanty towns is the Democrats lining their pockets to keep it going. Scenes like the one below will not go away as long as cash is made from perpetuating homelessness. (WATCH)

AFTER ⬇️$$$BILLIONS SPENT...

GET HER OUT. Bass is a LIAR and a FRAUDSTER. pic.twitter.com/eldr4ClXMx — TInaMariePx2 (@PerezTMx2) May 20, 2026

Homelessness is big business in California.



They give you the perception of wanting to end it but too many people are getting rich from it. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 20, 2026

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Don't look at the homeless industrial complex behind the curtain... pic.twitter.com/r5kNQ9FpZw — Slaps Stroganoff (@SlapsStroganoff) May 20, 2026

The Karen Bass homelessness Plan cost $300M Her new throw more money at the same failed plan. Communist always believe they didn't communism hard enough or spend hard enough to fix problems. They don't realize that their entire plan is the problem and always will be. — JP (@J_P1776) May 20, 2026

It’s a problem that will never be solved until Democrats adopt genuine solutions and stop using people’s suffering for their own personal benefit. That's never going to happen, and Bass knows it.

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