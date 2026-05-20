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Chris Rufo Strikes Again! Karen Bass Loves Homeless Drug Addicts So Much, She's Importing Them

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on May 20, 2026
Twitter


If California Governor Gavin Newsom or Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass look up the word 'nemesis' in the dictionary, they're likely to see a picture of journalist Christopher Rufo staring right back at them. 

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In just the past couple of months alone, here are some of the MASSIVE scandals plaguing California and LA under Newsom and Bass's 'leadership: 

- More than $114 million wasted on a bridge for cougars and butterflies,
- Free sex changes (that don't actually change anyone's sex) for homeless illegal aliens,
- Nearly $500 million for a 911 emergency call system -- that didn't work and had to be scrapped, and
- Charging taxpayers $189 million for free iPads for state prisoners, many of whom used the devices to groom minors on the outside. 

You may ask, 'Can it possibly get any worse?' 

The answer, unsurprisingly, is, 'This is Newsom and Bass we're talking about. Of course, it can get worse.'

In his latest investigation for City Journal, Rufo and Kenneth Schrupp have found that Mayor Bass loves homeless, mentally ill, vagrant meth addicts so much, she's actually importing them from outside of the city, state, and often even the country. 

Rufo and Schrupp's investigation noted that this data used to be tracked by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) and the RAND Corporation, but mysteriously (wink, wink), they started hiding the numbers in 2025, allegedly to 'save costs.'

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Another reason might be that the massive migration of homeless people to Los Angeles violates progressive pieties—and these groups would rather suppress those data than face their implications ...

... If these groups wouldn’t publish or promote this information, we decided to get it ourselves. We spent two days recreating RAND’s 2024 study of L.A.’s homeless population, using a slightly larger sample size to ensure precision. We approached people on the streets of the same three neighborhoods—Hollywood, Venice, and Skid Row—and, after identifying ourselves, asked more than 200 homeless a simple question: 'Where are you from, originally?'

The results were astounding: 64 percent of the L.A. street homeless said they were from outside the City of Los Angeles, and 53 percent said they were from outside Los Angeles County—a significant increase compared with the LAHSA and RAND studies. Nearly 40 percent told us they were from other states, mostly from states that voted for President Trump in 2024. Six percent told us that they were from other countries, including Cuba, Venezuela, and North Korea.

If you extrapolate the numbers from Rufo's sample, this would mean that nearly 40,000 of LA County's homeless population are imported. 

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Meanwhile, Los Angeles spends more than $1 billion on homeless services every year. 

Are you furious and fed up yet, Angelenos? 

It's not just the wasted money, either. Remember that not only do California and Los Angeles not require voter ID, but even asking for identification at polling places is prohibited. Mix in some old-fashioned ballot harvesting, and you have a pretty good recipe for how Bass plans to stay in power, despite her egregious failures. 

This is the kind of voter fraud that Democrats insist isn't happening, yet Harmeet Dhillon just convicted a Los Angeles activist of (with an assist from undercover reporter James O'Keefe). 

Are you furious and fed up NOW, Angelenos? 

Schrupp spoke about the investigation yesterday, accurately describing the situation as the 'homeless industrial complex,' which only serves to enrich and empower politicians like Bass and her friends at the expense of locals (not to mention taxpayers across the country when federal assistance is factored in).

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And the fraud is built into the system, with blue cities like Los Angeles only requiring that homeless individuals prove they have been living there for less than a month. 

And knowing LA, we can only imagine how 'thorough' that proof-of-residence scrutiny is.

How about now? Furious and fed up? 

Bingo. 

Hey, Southern California has great weather, and the city will give you free money and free drugs (and even free choppers if Bass has her way). What foreign drug addict wouldn't want to live on the streets there, terrorizing mothers and their children? 

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No wonder Spencer Pratt is surging in the polls. 

It appears that Angelenos may truly and finally be, in fact, furious and fed up. 

On the Statue of Liberty in New York, the famous Emma Lazarus poem reads, 'Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.'

America has no similar statue on the West Coast, but if there were one in Karen Bass's Los Angeles and Gavin Newsom's California, the poem might read, 'Give me your meth heads, your loons, your fodder for our grift mill, yearning for free teeth.' 

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