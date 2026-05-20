WaPo Stomps on a Rake While Alleging Another Outlet's 'Contentious Layoffs' and 'Dwindling Relevance'

We have yet another self-awareness rake stomp to report, and this one comes courtesy of a Washington Post offering.
It sounds like the WaPo is trying to rub it in here but they didn't really think it through:
The Daily Wire was once ascendant in right-wing media. Now, the “anti-woke” company faces contentious layoffs, ideological battles and dwindling relevance online.— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 19, 2026
Um... does a lot of that sound like anybody you know, WaPo?
A NEWSPAPER is talking about "dwindling relevance" 😂 https://t.co/R6e53DR4ty— Chris Honeycutt (@ChrisHoneycutt) May 20, 2026
What's more comical is that the Post made that an AD!
The hit piece packages as an ad with comments turned off. https://t.co/7bE0AVGhkN— Carpenter (@WoodCarpenter80) May 19, 2026
So maybe the WaPo's media team had a little self-awareness when it comes to what might happen next.
Why no comments WaPo?— patch (@Grownded) May 20, 2026
🪿WhY No CoMmEnTs? 🪿 https://t.co/s01aZKRXwo pic.twitter.com/ZdFlrs1u3H
Why are the comments turned off? https://t.co/MBOGyXkuf4— bradish okun (@DrBrakishOkun) May 19, 2026
They definitely saw it coming.
The Washington Post just published a detailed investigation into Ben Shapiro's media "meltdown" — while simultaneously losing $100 million a year, cutting a third of its own newsroom, and watching its audience shrink from 114 million monthly visitors to roughly 42 million. When… https://t.co/uJZdIpGtzQ— 𝙳𝚎𝚗𝚗𝚢 𝙾𝚠𝚎𝚗𓂀 (@DesertPadre) May 20, 2026
Projection overload, courtesy of the Washington Post.
*****
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives all while carrying water for the Democrats and exhibiting ZERO self-awareness.
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