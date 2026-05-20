WaPo Stomps on a Rake While Alleging Another Outlet's 'Contentious Layoffs' and 'Dwindling Relevance'

We have yet another self-awareness rake stomp to report, and this one comes courtesy of a Washington Post offering.

It sounds like the WaPo is trying to rub it in here but they didn't really think it through:

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The Daily Wire was once ascendant in right-wing media. Now, the “anti-woke” company faces contentious layoffs, ideological battles and dwindling relevance online. — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 19, 2026

Um... does a lot of that sound like anybody you know, WaPo?

A NEWSPAPER is talking about "dwindling relevance" 😂 https://t.co/R6e53DR4ty — Chris Honeycutt (@ChrisHoneycutt) May 20, 2026

What's more comical is that the Post made that an AD!

The hit piece packages as an ad with comments turned off. https://t.co/7bE0AVGhkN — Carpenter (@WoodCarpenter80) May 19, 2026

So maybe the WaPo's media team had a little self-awareness when it comes to what might happen next.

Why are the comments turned off? https://t.co/MBOGyXkuf4 — bradish okun (@DrBrakishOkun) May 19, 2026

They definitely saw it coming.

The Washington Post just published a detailed investigation into Ben Shapiro's media "meltdown" — while simultaneously losing $100 million a year, cutting a third of its own newsroom, and watching its audience shrink from 114 million monthly visitors to roughly 42 million. When… https://t.co/uJZdIpGtzQ — 𝙳𝚎𝚗𝚗𝚢 𝙾𝚠𝚎𝚗𓂀 (@DesertPadre) May 20, 2026

Projection overload, courtesy of the Washington Post.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives all while carrying water for the Democrats and exhibiting ZERO self-awareness.

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