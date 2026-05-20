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WaPo Stomps on a Rake While Alleging Another Outlet's 'Contentious Layoffs' and 'Dwindling Relevance'

Doug P. | 12:48 PM on May 20, 2026
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We have yet another self-awareness rake stomp to report, and this one comes courtesy of a Washington Post offering.

It sounds like the WaPo is trying to rub it in here but they didn't really think it through: 

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Um... does a lot of that sound like anybody you know, WaPo?

What's more comical is that the Post made that an AD!

So maybe the WaPo's media team had a little self-awareness when it comes to what might happen next. 

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They definitely saw it coming. 

Projection overload, courtesy of the Washington Post. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives all while carrying water for the Democrats and exhibiting ZERO self-awareness. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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A 'YUGE' Endorsement: Trump Comes Out in Support of Spencer Pratt, Slams Clown Opposition in Mayor’s Race justmindy
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