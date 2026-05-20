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Carlson Urges Massie to Heroically Name Epstein Names; Replies: ‘Remember What Happened Last Time'

justmindy
justmindy | 10:55 AM on May 20, 2026
AP Photo/Sophia Bollag, File

Former Fox News personality Gretchen Carlson is calling for Thomas Massie to expose all the names in the Epstein Files before he leaves Congress in January.

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X quickly reminded her of a few key facts.

Bingo! The last time he read names, they weren't real and it basically ruined people's lives who were innocent.

He should maybe not do that again.

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It was all a bunch of grandstanding. 

The world saw what happened last time Massie took to the floor of the House to share names.

If he knows the names, or has access to the names, what is he waiting for?

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It's time to wake up to reality, Gretchen.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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CONGRESS JEFFREY EPSTEIN THOMAS MASSIE

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