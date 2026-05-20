Carlson Urges Massie to Heroically Name Epstein Names; Replies: ‘Remember What Happened Last Time'

Former Fox News personality Gretchen Carlson is calling for Thomas Massie to expose all the names in the Epstein Files before he leaves Congress in January.

I’m begging @RepThomasMassie to go on the House floor asap & read all of the names in the #EpsteinFiles - you were a hero for survivors - you believed them & fought for them. Your actions were brave & heroic. Now pls blow the whole thing wide open. Thank you. — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) May 20, 2026

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X quickly reminded her of a few key facts.

Let's check in on the Boner Phone Cult this morning - 😂 https://t.co/MU4my3V7dY — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 20, 2026

The whole point is that there's nothing to blow open. The last time that Massie read names on the House floor, he defamed four random civilians who had nothing to do with Epstein other than being in a random police lineup with him.



Massie was a fraud, a faker, and now he's done https://t.co/V4AN6wSnud — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 20, 2026

Bingo! The last time he read names, they weren't real and it basically ruined people's lives who were innocent.

Sure, last time he read names from the files he exposed innocent individuals and accused them of deviant behavior. https://t.co/WZWYW3eNsu — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) May 20, 2026

He should maybe not do that again.

If there was anything to "blow...open" he would have done so months ago. There isn't. The files were a bust.



He and his friend Ro Khanna ended up naming a bunch of people who it turned out were just used in police line-ups and had nothing to do with Epstein. https://t.co/JABJgTOFYR — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 20, 2026

It was all a bunch of grandstanding.

Yes because due process doesn't matter. The presumption of innocence doesn't matter. Just name the names and point the fingers and then what? I agree he should because braindead morons like Gretch won't be satisfied otherwise. https://t.co/jauRkscuet — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) May 20, 2026

The world saw what happened last time Massie took to the floor of the House to share names.

Weird @RepThomasMassie never cared about the Epstein Files when Biden and Obama were in office... https://t.co/sso1BRDQfo — The Texas Ranger (@texasranger1914) May 20, 2026

Massie and MTG are both clowns and liars.

They both promised to do that month's ago and didn't.

So there is that ! https://t.co/tPQgx9d1Wb — Cowboy (@CowboyforElon) May 20, 2026

If he knows the names, or has access to the names, what is he waiting for?

1. He won't.



2. If he does, it will prove he never cared one iota about the "victims" and was only willing to expose the "perpetrators" after he had nothing left to lose. https://t.co/0NUvnpZ6Wu pic.twitter.com/KJKYOAJMPN — JeffHanson (@IronLeagueThug) May 20, 2026

Gretchen you are delusional, Who had control of the Epstein files before president Trump came back in the office? The corrupt FBI, DOJ under the Biden administration, there was nothing left in the files to expose. https://t.co/9qfVERrupK — YMM51213586 (@Nobull64yt) May 20, 2026

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There is nothing to blow open. There is no "Epstein file." There are bunch of uncorroborated accusations. Smearing people who have never been indicted, who are afforded no due process, is despicable. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 20, 2026

It's time to wake up to reality, Gretchen.

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