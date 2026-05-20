Former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank of Massachusetts, Key Architect of Dodd-Frank Act, Dies at 86

Barney Frank has died.

BREAKING: Barney Frank, one of the first openly gay members of Congress who championed Wall Street reform, dies at 86. https://t.co/sAum1w5KRl — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 20, 2026

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Barney Frank, the quick-witted Massachusetts congressman and liberal lion who helped overhaul Wall Street regulations after the 2008 financial crisis and made history as one of the first openly gay members of Congress, died Wednesday, his sister confirmed to NBC Boston. He was 86. He had entered hospice care at his home in Maine in last month.

“He was, above all else, a wonderful brother. I was lucky to be his sister,” Frank’s sister Doris Breay told NBC Boston.

Obviously, Frank had a long and storied political career, so it's quite strange to see how the Corporate Media chose to describe him.

Imagine dying and the press boiling your entire life down to your sexuality.



I know it's not new, and they've been doing this stuff for decades, but man is it just odd when you really think about it. https://t.co/cIEDiV9CoE — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 20, 2026

It really is odd to focus on this one aspect of a person in their death. Sexuality isn't an accomplishment.

Lived long enough to see his own version of the party evaporate from underneath him. https://t.co/xANIcY1LIz — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) May 20, 2026

They announce Barney Frank’s death and the first thing they mention is that he was openly gay.



It’s just strange how often they do that. https://t.co/m5ojymOuzU — MAGAt (@ConsvAF) May 20, 2026

Equity and equality would be concentrating on the accomplishments of a person rather than their sexuality.

BREAKING: Former Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., coauthor of sweeping Dodd-Frank Act after 2008 financial crisis, dead at 86 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 20, 2026

At least Fox News found a dignified way to share his passing without discussing his love life.