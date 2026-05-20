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Former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank of Massachusetts, Key Architect of Dodd-Frank Act, Dies at 86

justmindy
justmindy | 10:19 AM on May 20, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Barney Frank has died. 

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Barney Frank, the quick-witted Massachusetts congressman and liberal lion who helped overhaul Wall Street regulations after the 2008 financial crisis and made history as one of the first openly gay members of Congress, died Wednesday, his sister confirmed to NBC Boston

He was 86. He had entered hospice care at his home in Maine in last month.


“He was, above all else, a wonderful brother. I was lucky to be his sister,” Frank’s sister Doris Breay told NBC Boston.

Obviously, Frank had a long and storied political career, so it's quite strange to see how the Corporate Media chose to describe him.

It really is odd to focus on this one aspect of a person in their death. Sexuality isn't an accomplishment.

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Equity and equality would be concentrating on the accomplishments of a person rather than their sexuality. 

At least Fox News found a dignified way to share his passing without discussing his love life. 

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CONGRESS MASSACHUSETTS LGBTQ+

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