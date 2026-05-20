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Dem Adviser: What Platner Bragged About Doing Makes Him More Relatable (Apparently Liz Warren Agrees)

Doug P. | 10:45 AM on May 20, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The laundry list of "issues" that are hanging over the campaign of Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner of Maine continues to get longer.

You already know about the Nazi tattoo that the Democrats have demonstrated a willingness to overlook or forgive. Hey, they'd do the same for a MAGA politician, right? Um, nope. 

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Team Platner will also be trying to spin their way out of the candidate's previous comments about a U.S. soldier who was shot four times in Afghanistan.

Elizabeth Warren is one of those Democrats who doesn't mind, because it's "D"ifferent:

We did Nazi that coming, Liz!

Here's a shot and chaser of a comment from Platner that is now going around followed by Warren's enthusiastic endorsement (might be a good idea to listen with headphones on if you're at work or the kids are around): 

Now comes the spin from a Democrat adviser to Platner.

This is a doozy: 

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Yikes. There's literally nothing about Platner that the Dems won't try to defend or spin. Even the MS NOW host looked a little grossed out.

No amount of crazy is too much for the 2026 Democrats. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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