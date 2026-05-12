Thomas Massie Allegations, Reportedly From His Ex-GF, Making the Rounds on X and HOOBOY

Before we even get started covering the crazy chaos we're seeing this morning on X, we must point out that we can neither confirm nor deny anything you're about to read. We are only covering the so-called 'Massie Files' because it is currently blowing up on X and going viral.

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You can't say that Thomas Massie isn't principled



When he tries to pay hush money to an ex-girlfriend to stop her from revealing his bizarre conduct, he does so with his personal funds, not taxpayer dollars. Very libertarian — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 12, 2026

We should also mention that we are seeing community notes on many of these posts claiming that the allegations are reportedly two years old and stem from his opponent in the 2024 primary.

Take a look:

NEW 🚨 THOMAS MASSIE FILES



Cynthia West EX GIRLFRIEND of Thomas Massie exposes him as a sexual deviant & bribed her with $5,000 cash to stay silent.



Massie DM'd her on X in August of 2024 not even 2 months after his wife of 31 years passed away in June 2024.



Massie ended… pic.twitter.com/aAOoEq7oWF — J (@JayTC53) May 12, 2026

Post continues:

... up getting her a congressional staffer job in D.C. Massie pressured her to be involved in deviant sexual behavior with him. Cynthia rejected feeling extremely pressured and uncomfortable. When she rejected, Thomas Massie had her fired, bribed her & threatened her not to file a complaint. A complaint was filed in fall of 2025. The same time period when Thomas Massie remarried to a different staffer 20 years younger than Massie. The man who claimed screamed the loudest about "Transparency for Epstein" turned out to be a scumbag himself.

Again, allegations only. The note on this post explains that this came to light in 2024, and nothing came of it.

And then, there's this:

Please listen to every word of this woman's testimony. She alledges she was in a romantic relationship with Thomas Massie within 2 months of his wife's passing. According to her story:



Thomas Massie aggressively pursued her, pressured her to leave her job to follow him to… https://t.co/h6lfUjjsJF — PatriotDadEV2.0 (@Patriotdadev77) May 12, 2026

Post continues:

... Washington DC. She alledges Massie secured a job for her with one of his collegues, Rep Victoria Sparks (R-IN), to bring her to DC with him. She alledges Massie attempted to pursuade her to participate in behavior she was uncomfortable with and became very angry when she refused. After breaking off the relationship and pursuing ethics complaints against him, are was retaliated against and fired. She claims Massie became very angry when he learned of her ethics comparing, and attempted to buy her silence with a $5000 bribe with his untraceable proceeds from the sale of his livestock kept in cash. She claims there is a pending workplace retaliation claim with a settlement of $60k from Congress she is refusing due to the requirement that an NDA would need to be signed. Thomas Massie, Victoria Sparks, and House Leadership must be forced to respond to these allegations.

There's this:

The timeline of Massie getting her a job in DC with Rep. Victoria Spartz is verified. 👀 pic.twitter.com/KxMMpIG7Lz — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) May 12, 2026

And finally, here's the big post:

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⚜️ The Thomas Massie Files Have Been Released, & They're Quite Disturbing ⚜️



Cynthia West, a Florida School Board candidate for Okaloosa County District 5 has been carrying a secret, & she didn't know who to turn to for advice about how to handle it.



So, she met up with… pic.twitter.com/BrzdT8LS18 — 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝘼𝙜𝙚 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙨 🇺🇸 (@GoldenAgeTimes2) May 12, 2026

Post continues:

... @marcuscary, a prominent Kentucky attorney, to seek advice & he interviewed her, where she agreed to go on the record with what has been unfolding in her life, involving Thomas Massie, another Congresswoman, attempts to bribe with cash & silence with an NDA. Two months after Massie's wife, Rhonda, passed away, she entered into a romantic relationship with him, which was in August, 2024. Totally normal behavior from a new Widower. The pair went on trips & she'd visit him in Kentucky, in Rhonda's home. Things heated up pretty between them, & he gave her a promise ring. Things were going great between them. In fact, Thomas helped West get a job working for Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz. This way, she could travel to DC to spend more time with him while she was there. Then, the relationship took a weird turn. He began requesting she do s*x acts for him that made her uncomfortable. When she refused & objected to it, she expressed that he became angry & emotionally abusive towards her. West ended the relationship, but continued working for Rep. Spartz. Shortly after the breakup, she said she got a text saying she was fired. Cynthia stated she never got written up, or did anything to warrant this other than expressing concern for Spartz' well-being, so she went to Ethics to put in a complaint. Then, she notified Thomas that he would be named in this report. She said he got very angry, & said to her: "you're just one person, you can't make a difference, & you need to just walk away." Cynthia said he then did what any other principled conservative would do: he tried to bribe her with $5,000 in cash & wanted her to sign an NDA. Cynthia refused the cash & the NDA. Cynthia said Massie has cash that he calls "cow money", which is untraceable & that he doesn't report it. Who knew, the guy who demands transparency in DC, did all he could to be the least transparent in this situation. Same goes for the guy who acted disgusted about Epstein survivors being silenced, yet he tried to bribe off a woman he mistreated in order to prevent this from seeing the light of day. I think the DOJ should investigate this "cow money." It's safe to say Massie is done, & this explains A LOT!

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Again, only allegations.

Didn't expect to wake up to the news that the Masshole

was caught on tape making jokes about his dead wife.

Didn't have "publicly clowning your wife of 31 years and mother of your 4 kids on my Tuesday bingo card.



But here we are. 🥴😵‍💫 — Kate (@kate_p45) May 12, 2026

Politics.

What are you gonna do, right?

These allegations have been public for almost 12 hours now and Thomas Massie hasn't denied a single thing.



His office is posting about other things and hiding replies, though https://t.co/fqlrC9z3Q1 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 12, 2026

We'll keep an eye on this and update if we learn anything that either confirms or negates these allegations. Until then, HOOBOY.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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