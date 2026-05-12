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REEEE! Nutbag Rebekah Jones Sees Something Super FASCIST-Y on Redistricted Tennessee Map and BAHAHA

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:51 AM on May 12, 2026

Another day, another crazy person on the Left claiming everything they don't like is literally HITLER. Or in this case, a map was drawn to deliberately form a swastika.

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Don't make that face.

We didn't say it.

Nutball Rebekah Jones did:

Yeah, that's totally the case. She's onto all of those evil Republicans in Tennessee, drawing lines so they make a swastika. REBEKAH FIGURED IT OUT! She's hot on their trail! A group of Republicans in Tennessee sat down and deliberately found a way to connect districts so they look like a Nazi symbol.

Totally.

Check out the big brain on Rebekah.

IT'S ALL A PLOT!

We know the feel, bro.

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Excellent point. Guy with a Nazi tattoo, he was going through some things, but he's ok now. Lines sort of match up to form a symbol only a crazy woman sees ... NAZI NAZI NAZI. 

It's all so exhausting and yet hilarious.

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