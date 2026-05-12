REEEE! Nutbag Rebekah Jones Sees Something Super FASCIST-Y on Redistricted Tennessee Map and BAHAHA

Another day, another crazy person on the Left claiming everything they don't like is literally HITLER. Or in this case, a map was drawn to deliberately form a swastika.

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Don't make that face.

We didn't say it.

Nutball Rebekah Jones did:

Rebekah Jones suggests the new Tennessee Maps were made to draw a swastika pic.twitter.com/0BGdDt8Tqd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 11, 2026

Yeah, that's totally the case. She's onto all of those evil Republicans in Tennessee, drawing lines so they make a swastika. REBEKAH FIGURED IT OUT! She's hot on their trail! A group of Republicans in Tennessee sat down and deliberately found a way to connect districts so they look like a Nazi symbol.

Totally.

Check out the big brain on Rebekah.

She missed a line. Five? I had no idea she was a natural blonde... — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) May 11, 2026

Darn, she got us! (she's a Nazi, it turns out, she sees swastikas in her cereal) — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) May 11, 2026

IT'S ALL A PLOT!

I'm sorry. I can't deal with stupid today. pic.twitter.com/6nP1exX6N0 — Tismyainm 🇺🇸 (@TLCTeresaL) May 11, 2026

We know the feel, bro.

Silly leftists. Seeing nazis where there are none and ignoring the ones in their ranks. — Galen (@ghoast59) May 11, 2026

Excellent point. Guy with a Nazi tattoo, he was going through some things, but he's ok now. Lines sort of match up to form a symbol only a crazy woman sees ... NAZI NAZI NAZI.

It's all so exhausting and yet hilarious.

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