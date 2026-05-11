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Ro Khana Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Tim Scott While RANTING About Zero Black South Carolina Representation

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on May 11, 2026
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

We've come to the conclusion that Democrats are either really stupid about states like South Carolina, or they only really care about black representation when it's done by a Democrat. Like nasty old Louise Lucase said about Winsome Earle-Sears:

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'All skin folks ain't kinfolk.'

So basically, when they say black people will have no representation in South Carolina, they mean no Democrat representation ... or something. And seriously, would someone crack open a history book for these jagoffs so they stop pretending their party wasn't behind Jim Crow?

FFS.

Ro Khanna is the dingleberriest of them all:

Post continues:

... but justice.

*laughs in Tim Scott*

Could Ro get any dumber? You know what, don't answer that.

Nothing says DEMOCRAT like a racial quota.

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Absolutely fair question.

Don't forget, it was also the Democrats who fought against Civil Rights.

It's history, yo.

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BLACK LIVES MATTER CIVIL RIGHTS REDISTRICTING SOUTH CAROLINA SUPREME COURT

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