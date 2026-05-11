Ro Khana Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Tim Scott While RANTING About Zero Black South Carolina Representation

We've come to the conclusion that Democrats are either really stupid about states like South Carolina, or they only really care about black representation when it's done by a Democrat. Like nasty old Louise Lucase said about Winsome Earle-Sears:

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'All skin folks ain't kinfolk.'

So basically, when they say black people will have no representation in South Carolina, they mean no Democrat representation ... or something. And seriously, would someone crack open a history book for these jagoffs so they stop pretending their party wasn't behind Jim Crow?

FFS.

Ro Khanna is the dingleberriest of them all:

A South Carolina without a single Black representative would be a return to Jim Crow. I went on Fox to explain that the Supreme Court's decision allowing states to eliminate Black majority districts reverses the very progress of the Civil Rights era. It's not about partisanship,… pic.twitter.com/QCXuqBedaQ — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 10, 2026

Post continues:

... but justice.

*laughs in Tim Scott*

Could Ro get any dumber? You know what, don't answer that.

It actually does what integration of schools and public services did. Force black and white voters to use the same facilities. In this case its political "facilities." — Rlph (@BlnrRlph) May 11, 2026

So, you are insisting on a racial quota. Nothing says democracy like a racial quota. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) May 11, 2026

Nothing says DEMOCRAT like a racial quota.

When are you giving your seat to a Black Woman? — Codified Likeness Utility (@parkerrm39) May 11, 2026

Absolutely fair question.

The Civil rights era was about getting rid of racial carve-outs, not creating more of the damn things. — Quantum Flux (@QuantumFlux1964) May 11, 2026

Don't forget, it was also the Democrats who fought against Civil Rights.

It's history, yo.

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