She's Gonna BLOW! Leigh McGowen Suffers Psychotic BREAK on CNN Panel Talking About Spencer Pratt (WATCH)

If Leigh McGowan looks familiar, you've probably seen her raging and ranting online as PoliticsGirl. To be completely honest, we are shocked that anyone sees any value in her lunatic behavior, but then again, this is CNN.

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We suppose they still need to feed the dozen or so crazies who watch them consistently their red meat.

Seriously, this chick is WILD, and not in a good way.

You can see the moment she breaks here ... watch her face. Trust us, the face is really the story here:

🚨 CNN MELTDOWN ON LIVE TV!



Leigh McGowan just had a FULL-ON PSYCHOTIC BREAK on CNN after a panelist praised Spencer Pratt for pushing straight-up COMMON SENSE on Los Angeles’ nightmare under Democrat rule!



“I am so exhausted of being surrounded by this level of idiocy!”



She’s… pic.twitter.com/vFj8TdyI5g — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 11, 2026

Post continues:

... seething, demonic faces and all, because Pratt dared to call out the leftists fine with junkies shooting up in front of schools… and dogs getting injected with fentanyl. The SECOND someone talks NORMAL and wants basic sanity back? These deranged libs completely unravel. They HATE common sense. They’re not even pretending anymore.

TOLD YOU!

That face.

Chick is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

BAHAHA

Remember that meme with the older woman slowly losing her mind, picture by picture? She reminds us of that.

All of that over someone running in a mayoral election.

She is mad someone claims to be able to address the corruption in the local government without a plan, but she is not mad about the actual corruption. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) May 11, 2026

We have Democrats who are so deranged they've openly talked about nuking the Virginia Supreme Court because they didn't get their way. They behave like bratty toddlers who can't deal with being told no.

I think CNN only pays about $37.62 for the services of their left leaning panelist, and it shows. — Liz (@Liz41525875) May 11, 2026

They are seriously overpaying here.

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