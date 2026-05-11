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She's Gonna BLOW! Leigh McGowen Suffers Psychotic BREAK on CNN Panel Talking About Spencer Pratt (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on May 11, 2026
Meme

If Leigh McGowan looks familiar, you've probably seen her raging and ranting online as PoliticsGirl. To be completely honest, we are shocked that anyone sees any value in her lunatic behavior, but then again, this is CNN.

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We suppose they still need to feed the dozen or so crazies who watch them consistently their red meat.

Seriously, this chick is WILD, and not in a good way.

You can see the moment she breaks here ... watch her face. Trust us, the face is really the story here:

Post continues:

... seething, demonic faces and all, because Pratt dared to call out the leftists fine with junkies shooting up in front of schools… and dogs getting injected with fentanyl.

The SECOND someone talks NORMAL and wants basic sanity back? These deranged libs completely unravel.

They HATE common sense. They’re not even pretending anymore.

TOLD YOU!

That face.

Chick is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

BAHAHA

Remember that meme with the older woman slowly losing her mind, picture by picture? She reminds us of that.

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FuzzyChimp
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We have Democrats who are so deranged they've openly talked about nuking the Virginia Supreme Court because they didn't get their way. They behave like bratty toddlers who can't deal with being told no.

They are seriously overpaying here.

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Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY FENTANYL LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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