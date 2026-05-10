Jessica Tarlov PRAISES AOC for Moronic Attacks on Billionaires, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Wealth

Democrats have been using the same, boring, silly talking points for decades now.

Remember when Obama claimed wealthy people 'didn't build that'?

Welp, looks like AOC has adopted that same moronic talking point, and Jessica Tarlov couldn't wait to cheer her on.

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Tarlov: AOC Made A Salient Political Argument, "The Idea That You've Done It On Your Own Is Just Not Founded In Reality" https://t.co/RiDhAsW0pt — RealClearPolitics (@RCPolitics) May 9, 2026

From Real Clear Politics:

FOX News commentator Jessica Tarlov on Friday said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) made a salient point about earning a billion dollars, "that the idea that you've done it on your own is just not founded in reality."



"Dismissing AOC and what she has been talking about, this idea that the system is rigged to benefit the rich and that the working class and up to the middle class cannot get ahead, is one of the most salient political arguments," Tarlov said.



"Go back to 2016 with Donald Trump, where he said, I use the loopholes," Tarlov said on 'The Five' on Friday. "Of course I do, and I'm going to get in there. I'm going to change it, which is the exact opposite of what he did. He was tapping into the same emotion, the same feeling that you should have better health care, that you should have affordable housing, that your schools should be good, and that the rich live in another planet."

K.

Bad Hombre dropped some savage receipts.

Classic projection from Jessica Tarlov. She was born into immense wealth. She grew up in a $27 million home at 19 Jay Street in Tribeca. Mommy and daddy paid for her schooling at Bryn Mawr College and then paid for her to live and study in London.



She’s married to a millionaire… https://t.co/u8E5lHE4vx — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) May 10, 2026

Post continues:

... hedge fund manager and landed her gig as the token airhead on FOX thanks to her friendship with Democrat pollster Douglas Schoen. Jessica has never built or done anything on her own. To feel better about herself, she says no one else has either.

Ouch.

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