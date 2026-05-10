REEE! COPE-pocalypse CONTINUES! Dems Come Up With New (and Even DUMBER) Ideas After VA Gerrymander SNAFU

It's been roughly 48 hours since the Virginia State Supreme Court nuked Virginia Democrats' illegal and unconstitutional attempt to rob millions of Virginians of their voices and votes, and as you can imagine, things have not gotten any calmer on the Left.

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Gosh, it's almost as if Abigail Spanberger herself just destroyed her own party, and instead of being angry at her and the other authoritarian dbags, they're going after the court.

Because of course they are, they're dbags.

Frankly I think the Democratic Party should get more authoritarian.



Jay Jones should lead the way by indicting members of the Virginia supreme Court and all Republicans that stand in the way of our Agenda. — Great Society Enjoyer 🗽🇺🇸 (@Wilsoncrat) May 9, 2026

There's a part of us that can't help but wonder if this is a parody.

But we're pretty sure it's not.

This is who they are.

Then there's this winner from Brian Tyler Cohen, who we knew was pretty dense, but man, the more he opens his mouth about gerrymandering, the more we're impressed with the fact that he's even dumber than we thought.

That's our bad for underestimating him.

Virginia is "a wakeup call to Democrats across the country - in NJ, NY, MD, IL, OR, WA, CO - this is the time to start fighting back... Republicans don't believe that Democrats have the right to exist as a party. If we don't start fighting back as a party, we're going to good… pic.twitter.com/V3UOOn4EGd — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 9, 2026

Post continues:

... government ourselves into obscurity."

Good government. Right.

Those states are already gerrymandered like crazy. What, are they going to gerrymander their own party? Not to mention Democrats in Virginia just literally tried to remove almost all Republican representation in the state.

Then we have Levar Stoney literally threatening people:

A split court overturned the will of the people.



Virginians are rightfully pissed. 😡



Now channel that energy into a check on this President. 🤡



Must send @ElaineLuria , @ShannonTaylorVA & @tomperriello to Congress.



Make them pay! https://t.co/Ecs3qJmZ21 — Levar Stoney (@LevarStoney) May 9, 2026

You all may remember Levar as the failed mayor who destroyed Monument Avenue to end racism, let his city burn during 2020 in the name of equity, and OH YEAH, couldn't provide clean drinking water to his city for weeks.

Have we mentioned how terrible Virginia Democrats really are?

But this one ... this one is the kicker:

This is excellent creative thinking on how to overturn the redistricting decision: Lower the retirement age of justices on the VA Supreme Court and whoosh, they all have to go. Appoint new judges, rehear case, get a different ruling. https://t.co/3ve9mhLkgz — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) May 9, 2026

Are you kidding us right now?

There's literally a story about it.

From the-downballot.com:

This number is arbitrary. States around the country with similar laws mandate retirement across a wide range of ages. Virginia lawmakers can simply lower theirs. Make it 54 for Supreme Court justices—the age of the youngest justice, Stephen McCullough, who joined the majority opinion—and make it take effect immediately. Virginia already uses a similar threshold for public employees: Members of the Virginia Retirement System with five years of service can retire at the age of 55 and receive a partial pension. The Virginia Constitution ordinarily requires a little bit of time for laws to come into effect. However, appropriations bills aren’t subject to these restrictions, and the legislature hasn’t yet passed its biannual budget bill. A modification of the judicial retirement age could be added to the next budget, which is due by June 30, and would come into effect upon passage.

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The Virginia State Constitution doesn't change, dingus.

The law is still the law, and Democrats still broke it.

And oh yeah, this guy is in Michigan, has locked down his X account, and only posts on BlueSky.

So, as you can see, their mood and mindset have NOT impressed. Heh.

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Related:

Megyn Kelly's Producer Goes Full TINFOIL Blaming Algorithm (Mark Levin?!) for Abrupt Clicks N' Taps Drop

Angry Staffer Gets a Heapin' Helpin' of GOV 101 After Claiming VA Decision Should Overturn FL and TN

She MAD! Unhinged Leftist Woman Screeching Outside the VA Supreme Court Building Is EVERYTHING (Watch)

HOOBOY: Now That SCOVA Has Tossed Out VA Dems' Gerrymander, the Left Is FREAKING and We're Here for It

BREAKING (Fancy Alarm Emoji Goes Here): VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT TOSSES VA DEMOCRATS' GERRYMANDERING

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