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HOOBOY: Now That SCOVA Has Tossed Out VA Dems' Gerrymander, the Left Is FREAKING and We're Here for It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on May 08, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

What. A. WEEK! Honestly, what an amazing few days ... 

This editor is pinching herself wondering if at some point she drifted off when the Internet went out this morning (true story) and this is all a dream.

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Luckily, it's not.

The Virginia Supreme Court has tossed out Democrats' gerrymander leaving the state with the fairest maps in the country. In a vote of 4-3, the current maps stand.

And then, of course, there's the raid on Louise Lucas and the investigation into George Soros' DA, Descano. Oh, and we would be remiss if we left out all of the red states redistricting as a result of what Democrats tried to pull in Virginia.

Talk about a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week for Democrats. 

You know we're out there digging, looking for the best meltdown because that's why we make the big bucks. Here are some of the best:

Someone might want to check on Jay Jones ...

Nah, we'll pass on his statment.

Time Kaine is also fussy about the result:

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If Kaine thinks rural Virginia is going to let Democrats come into their counties and win. Yeah, he's even dumber than he looks.

This lil feller doesn't understand that states have constitutions of their own:

Wompity womp.

BlueSky is a treasure trove, of course:

Poor lil fellas.

Nah, that money is long gone.

How did the Right cheat? 

Always fun to hear from the terrorist sympathizers.

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Back to work, indeed.

That darn ol' Virginia State Constitution. It's such a barrier.

Maybe we should send in some therapy cats. 

Oh, good. CanaDUH is upset. That's always fun.

What we're noticing as the day goes on is that they're only getting fussier. So sad.

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Related:

BREAKING (Fancy Alarm Emoji Goes Here): VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT TOSSES VA DEMOCRATS' GERRYMANDERING

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA JAY JONES

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