HOOBOY: Now That SCOVA Has Tossed Out VA Dems' Gerrymander, the Left Is FREAKING and We're Here for It

What. A. WEEK! Honestly, what an amazing few days ...

This editor is pinching herself wondering if at some point she drifted off when the Internet went out this morning (true story) and this is all a dream.

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Luckily, it's not.

The Virginia Supreme Court has tossed out Democrats' gerrymander leaving the state with the fairest maps in the country. In a vote of 4-3, the current maps stand.

And then, of course, there's the raid on Louise Lucas and the investigation into George Soros' DA, Descano. Oh, and we would be remiss if we left out all of the red states redistricting as a result of what Democrats tried to pull in Virginia.

Talk about a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week for Democrats.

You know we're out there digging, looking for the best meltdown because that's why we make the big bucks. Here are some of the best:

(½) Today the Supreme Court of Virginia has chosen to put politics over the rule of law by issuing a ruling that overturns the April 21st special election on redistricting. — Attorney General Jay Jones (@AGJayJones) May 8, 2026

Someone might want to check on Jay Jones ...

(2/2) This decision silences the voices of the millions of Virginians who cast their ballots in every corner of the Commonwealth, and it fuels the growing fears across our nation about the state of our democracy.



Read my full statement here: https://t.co/enp32V4Bii — Attorney General Jay Jones (@AGJayJones) May 8, 2026

Nah, we'll pass on his statment.

Time Kaine is also fussy about the result:

Unlike GOP-led states that redrew their congressional maps in backroom deals, Virginia let the people decide. But the Virginia Supreme Court has blocked the people’s choice. So we have to campaign and win on their maps. We can do it! — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 8, 2026

If Kaine thinks rural Virginia is going to let Democrats come into their counties and win. Yeah, he's even dumber than he looks.

This lil feller doesn't understand that states have constitutions of their own:

Obviously horrible for the Dems, and insane that a Dem-majority Supreme Court did this while Republican courts let blatantly illegal gerrymanders slide (Florida being the worst offender given its constitution) https://t.co/ODcKd67wkU — Nikolaj🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@nikicaga) May 8, 2026

Wompity womp.

BlueSky is a treasure trove, of course:

Bluesky is a treasure trove right now😆 The main theme seems to be But the people voted for it!" pic.twitter.com/OHQxFOx4vM — Boneless Fries 🇺🇸 🤘 🧠 (@CKnobb) May 8, 2026

Poor lil fellas.

@SenLouiseLucas are you going to give the people that bought your stupid T-shirts a refund since the Virginia Supreme Court struck down your bullshit redistricting scam? 😂 https://t.co/LPO4JOEZJI — Bill (@MaxGreyCat) May 8, 2026

Nah, that money is long gone.

The right says the left cheats without any evidence and meanwhile the right openly cheats https://t.co/zx1GEyJmJE — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) May 8, 2026

How did the Right cheat?

Always fun to hear from the terrorist sympathizers.

Here’s the thing that the Right won’t be so quick to admit: this has got to be a bittersweet moment.



While the court ruled in their favor today, a majority of VA told them 17 days ago that they weren’t behind them. They have an unpopular president and Dems are still favored to… — Matt Royer (@royermattw) May 8, 2026

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Back to work, indeed.

Don't know what the mechanisms are but these Virginia judges need to go. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 8, 2026

That darn ol' Virginia State Constitution. It's such a barrier.

Maybe we should send in some therapy cats.

The US is genuinely over. The Republicans will ever allow a free election again. They’re defying the will of the people. — TeamCanada🇨🇦 (@2ndTierFan) May 8, 2026

Oh, good. CanaDUH is upset. That's always fun.

Peaceful disobedience becomes lawful.



When the law Ignores the will of the people In a statewide election & overthrows their decision.



Peaceful disobedience by Americans In Virginia suing the courts and appeal the decision. And If that doesn’t work, Ignore the ruling anyways. https://t.co/2A8udaAzqT — Felix! The DemSoc 🌹 (@FelixFan03) May 8, 2026

Its the brazenness that is going to make the extremism more common



I dont think folks on the right understand how deeply unpopular this is going to be with *everyone else* https://t.co/2eWgbTmpVK — JP (@JP14thStar) May 8, 2026

What we're noticing as the day goes on is that they're only getting fussier. So sad.

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Related:

BREAKING (Fancy Alarm Emoji Goes Here): VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT TOSSES VA DEMOCRATS' GERRYMANDERING

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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