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Hillary Clinton Trips Over Fellow Libs (One Named Bill) While Ranting About Trump Defiling the WH

Doug P. | 1:50 PM on May 29, 2026
Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP, File

In the Democrats' desperation to try and portray President Trump as ruining the White House along with the reflecting pool, etc., they've resorted to the usual levels of dishonesty. The most recent tactic is to post pictures of things that are still under construction and act like that's the finished product. In other words, these Dems hope everybody's really stupid. 

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That's what Hillary Clinton did with a picture of both a UFC ring that's under construction (which will of course be removed when the event is over) and also the work in progress that is the new ballroom: 

Democrats know destruction, but apparently construction has them completely vexed: 

SO true. 

Also, Hillary of all people should sit this one out. 

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The Left is complaining about the ballroom construction by claiming a historical landmark is being defiled but they actually applauded lunacy like this: 

If the always bitter Hillary Clinton is angry, something positive for America must be happening. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Hillary). 

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