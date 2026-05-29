Hillary Clinton Trips Over Fellow Libs (One Named Bill) While Ranting About Trump Defiling the WH

In the Democrats' desperation to try and portray President Trump as ruining the White House along with the reflecting pool, etc., they've resorted to the usual levels of dishonesty. The most recent tactic is to post pictures of things that are still under construction and act like that's the finished product. In other words, these Dems hope everybody's really stupid.

Advertisement

That's what Hillary Clinton did with a picture of both a UFC ring that's under construction (which will of course be removed when the event is over) and also the work in progress that is the new ballroom:

This is what Trump's done to the people's house:



A third of it is rubble.



Another third is a cage match.



What a metaphor. pic.twitter.com/0JKCj5prXF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 29, 2026

Democrats know destruction, but apparently construction has them completely vexed:

Libs are so accustomed to destroying buildings and property that they have no idea what a construction site looks like https://t.co/1ZOjfI2B4n — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 29, 2026

SO true.

Also, Hillary of all people should sit this one out.

Well at least he didn’t defile the Oval Office https://t.co/qL4KRzScBi — Jodi (@APLMom) May 29, 2026

Wait till you hear what Bill Clinton did to an intern in the Oval Office…



Also, have you returned the silverware yet? https://t.co/HleeSpEL1d — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 29, 2026

The Left is complaining about the ballroom construction by claiming a historical landmark is being defiled but they actually applauded lunacy like this:

Hillary misses the good old days when it looked like this:https://t.co/4JkCdAZCXy — Mark (@rhapsodyboard1) May 29, 2026

If the always bitter Hillary Clinton is angry, something positive for America must be happening.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Hillary).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!