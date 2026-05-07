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UNHINGED Democrat Rep. Justin Pearson MUST Be Expelled After Attacking Innocent TN State Troopers (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:45 PM on May 07, 2026
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson turned a routine special session at the state Capitol into a full-blown spectacle when he launched into an unhinged confrontation with Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers simply doing their jobs. Pearson got within inches of a trooper’s face, screaming racial slurs and dropping F-bombs while the officers stood their ground with remarkable restraint.

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An elected official.

Yeah.

Watch this:

This transpired as House Speaker Cameron Sexton ordered the gallery cleared after protesters who were ticked off that Republicans were beating Democrats at their own game refused to leave. Pearson's brother was among those arrested for not complying.

Shocker, we know.

Pearson stepped in aggressively to protect his brother, telling troopers things like 'My brother ain’t doing nothing to nobody... He’ll walk out by himself' and 'Move the f*** back!' before escalating with shouting, close physical proximity, and profanity.

Such a class act.

Pretty much.

A little reality that no one is above the law wouldn't hurt him, either.

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Yup, pretty bad.

That being said, we doubt Democrats will do anything about his behavior other than claim the troopers were racist or something. You watch, that's exactly what they'll do.

And then they'll blame Trump for gerrymandering.

They're really rather predictable.

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