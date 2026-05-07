UNHINGED Democrat Rep. Justin Pearson MUST Be Expelled After Attacking Innocent TN State Troopers (Watch)

Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson turned a routine special session at the state Capitol into a full-blown spectacle when he launched into an unhinged confrontation with Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers simply doing their jobs. Pearson got within inches of a trooper’s face, screaming racial slurs and dropping F-bombs while the officers stood their ground with remarkable restraint.

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An elected official.

Yeah.

Watch this:

BREAKING NEWS: State Rep. Justin Pearson gets in a wild rant with innocent Tennessee State Troopers. He got in the face of a white trooper and shouted in his face, "BOY!!!" He then called the trooper a "MOTHERF*****." The Tennessee Democrat Party MUST CONDEMN and expel this… pic.twitter.com/0AldAnQL8J — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) May 7, 2026

This transpired as House Speaker Cameron Sexton ordered the gallery cleared after protesters who were ticked off that Republicans were beating Democrats at their own game refused to leave. Pearson's brother was among those arrested for not complying.

Shocker, we know.

Pearson stepped in aggressively to protect his brother, telling troopers things like 'My brother ain’t doing nothing to nobody... He’ll walk out by himself' and 'Move the f*** back!' before escalating with shouting, close physical proximity, and profanity.

Such a class act.

He'd fit right in to replace VA's Senator Lucas once she goes to the Poke. Same vibe. Same type. — RichardSloeWinslow (@SloeWinslow) May 7, 2026

Pretty much.

He’s as eligible for arrest as the next person. Let him touch one of the troopers and see him arrested for assault.

Looks like he’d benefit from some cooling off in a cell — SkimMilk945 (@SMilk945) May 7, 2026

A little reality that no one is above the law wouldn't hurt him, either.

“Boy”?! Tell me who is the racist here? pic.twitter.com/NOoXsdTHYi — SPARK THE GIANT (@TheXRefugee) May 7, 2026

Yup, pretty bad.

That being said, we doubt Democrats will do anything about his behavior other than claim the troopers were racist or something. You watch, that's exactly what they'll do.

And then they'll blame Trump for gerrymandering.

They're really rather predictable.

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