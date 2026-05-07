HER FACE! LOL! Scott Jennings Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to EMBARRASS Ana Navarro ... Again

CNN’s Ana Navarro stepped in it yet again, dusting off the long-debunked 'Argentina bailout' talking point only to get politely but thoroughly dismantled by Scott Jennings, who reminded everyone that the deal wasn’t a handout at all—it was a credit swap that American taxpayers actually profited from when Argentina paid it back with interest.

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Jennings laid out the facts while Navarro blustered and rambled only to collide head-on with reality, proving once more that some CNN panelists would rather cling to a narrative than acknowledge basic math.

We know we know, math hard.

WATCH:

WATCH: @ScottJenningsKY patiently corrects Ana Navarro, who once again embarrasses herself by repeating the easily disproven Argentina Bailout Hoax. Yet again. pic.twitter.com/zr8e6WaCPL — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) May 7, 2026

You'd think eventually Navarro would get tired of looking stupid and being wrong and yet ... here we are. Again.

Jennings with a follow-up receipt:

Has CNN started paying Scott hazard pay yet? Because he deserves every penny. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 7, 2026

Heh.

Ana Navarro is possibly the dumbest person on that show.

Thank God we have Scott Jennings around to correct her; you know she's pissed and seething internally. — Arnie 🇺🇲 (@ArnulfoCarden17) May 7, 2026

Right? And when you take into account the level of people we see on this show ... woof.

She's not even distant cousins to the truth. — Joshua Heard (@joshuatheard) May 7, 2026

Not even on her smartest day.

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