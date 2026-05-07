LET'S EFFING GO! Jesse Waters UNLOADS on Jessica Tarlov for Shaming Trump Supporters...
Tulsi Gabbard Drops Receipts on Obama After His Projection About Trump Targeting Political...
This SPECTACULAR Moment Right Here Is When Spencer Pratt Officially WON the LA...
The LOST Jedi: Mark Hamill Takes Trump DERANGEMENT to Creepy NEW Low in...
VIP
SOME Media Outlets Aren't Ignoring This Detail About FBI's Lucas Probe (but Other...
THIS! Ex-Muslim Iranian Woman SHREDS Megyn Kelly for Her Latest Anti-Israel BLATHER and...
Soros-Backed Fairfax Co. DA Gets Ratioed Over His 'Values' After DOJ Launches Civil...
Pratt CRUSHES It: Mayoral Debate Poll Bloodbath Leaves LA Dems in Meltdown Mode...
SERIOUSLY!? Newsom Press Office's Lego Dig at Trump's WH Ballroom Derailed Quickly
Spencer Pratt Issues a Challenge in LA Mayoral Debate That Nithya Raman Will...
The Inn-Crowd: Jim Acosta Speaks at Montana Hotel, Tells Dem Fundraisers He’s Doing...
Disappointed Dem: Obama Tells Stephen Colbert That He’s Very ‘Worried About the Republican...
A Sad Couple of Balls: Jeff Bezos' Tacky Ball Versus The Regular Met...
VIP
Prime Minister Kier Starmer Encourages Everyone to Vote Labour, the Party That’s on...

HER FACE! LOL! Scott Jennings Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to EMBARRASS Ana Navarro ... Again

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on May 07, 2026
Twitchy Meme

CNN’s Ana Navarro stepped in it yet again, dusting off the long-debunked 'Argentina bailout' talking point only to get politely but thoroughly dismantled by Scott Jennings, who reminded everyone that the deal wasn’t a handout at all—it was a credit swap that American taxpayers actually profited from when Argentina paid it back with interest. 

Advertisement

Jennings laid out the facts while Navarro blustered and rambled only to collide head-on with reality, proving once more that some CNN panelists would rather cling to a narrative than acknowledge basic math.

We know we know, math hard.

WATCH:

You'd think eventually Navarro would get tired of looking stupid and being wrong and yet ... here we are. Again.

Jennings with a follow-up receipt:

Heh.

Right? And when you take into account the level of people we see on this show ... woof.

Recommended

LET'S EFFING GO! Jesse Waters UNLOADS on Jessica Tarlov for Shaming Trump Supporters on MORALITY (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Not even on her smartest day.

============================================================

Related:

LET'S EFFING GO! Jesse Waters UNLOADS on Jessica Tarlov for Shaming Trump Supporters on MORALITY (Watch)

This SPECTACULAR Moment Right Here Is When Spencer Pratt Officially WON the LA Mayoral Debate (Watch)

The LOST Jedi: Mark Hamill Takes Trump DERANGEMENT to Creepy NEW Low in Threatening BlueSky Post (Pic)

THIS! Ex-Muslim Iranian Woman SHREDS Megyn Kelly for Her Latest Anti-Israel BLATHER and DAMN (Watch)

Pratt CRUSHES It: Mayoral Debate Poll Bloodbath Leaves LA Dems in Meltdown Mode and We Are Here FOR IT

============================================================

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ARGENTINA FAKE NEWS SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LET'S EFFING GO! Jesse Waters UNLOADS on Jessica Tarlov for Shaming Trump Supporters on MORALITY (Watch)
Sam J.
This SPECTACULAR Moment Right Here Is When Spencer Pratt Officially WON the LA Mayoral Debate (Watch)
Sam J.
THIS! Ex-Muslim Iranian Woman SHREDS Megyn Kelly for Her Latest Anti-Israel BLATHER and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Tulsi Gabbard Drops Receipts on Obama After His Projection About Trump Targeting Political Enemies
Doug P.
Spencer Pratt Issues a Challenge in LA Mayoral Debate That Nithya Raman Will NEVER Accept
Grateful Calvin
The LOST Jedi: Mark Hamill Takes Trump DERANGEMENT to Creepy NEW Low in Threatening BlueSky Post (Pic)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

LET'S EFFING GO! Jesse Waters UNLOADS on Jessica Tarlov for Shaming Trump Supporters on MORALITY (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement