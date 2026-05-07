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LET'S EFFING GO! Jesse Waters UNLOADS on Jessica Tarlov for Shaming Trump Supporters on MORALITY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on May 07, 2026
AngieArtist

A couple of days ago, a video of Trump hanging out with a group of teens and showing them his YMCA dance went viral for all the right reasons. There is something very human about watching Trump do ... well, normal things. 

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It's heartwarming to see the real Trump because ultimately his biggest pro (and sadly, his biggest con as well) is how much he cares about people. He does.

And for whatever reason, this enrages two-bit hags like Jessica Tarlov who really and truly need a hobby.

Watch:

So yeah, Tarlov does exactly what we expect her to do because it's what she always does.

Jesse Waters, on the other hand, had enough and boy howdy, did he EVER go off:

Post continues:

... morality! Your party doesn’t support standards of morality!… You can do drugs, be homeless, hit people, r*pe people, let other m*rderers into the country!… You guys apologized to a guy who tried to SHOOT the president! Go cluck to Bill Clinton about morality!”

So. Damn. Good.

It almost makes watching Tarlov at all seem worth it.

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Sam J.
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*cough cough*

Tough crowd.

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DONALD TRUMP GREG GUTFELD JESSE WATTERS JESSICA TARLOV VIDEO

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HER FACE! LOL! Scott Jennings Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to EMBARRASS Ana Navarro ... Again Sam J.
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