LET'S EFFING GO! Jesse Waters UNLOADS on Jessica Tarlov for Shaming Trump Supporters on MORALITY (Watch)

A couple of days ago, a video of Trump hanging out with a group of teens and showing them his YMCA dance went viral for all the right reasons. There is something very human about watching Trump do ... well, normal things.

Advertisement

It's heartwarming to see the real Trump because ultimately his biggest pro (and sadly, his biggest con as well) is how much he cares about people. He does.

And for whatever reason, this enrages two-bit hags like Jessica Tarlov who really and truly need a hobby.

Watch:

Greg Gutfeld calmly praising how Trump loves kids…



BOOM. Jessica Tarlov snaps: “He’s morally bankrupt and cheated on every wife.”



Classic left derangement. They can’t let Trump have even ONE positive moment. The hate runs that deep. pic.twitter.com/GHajz1VGDn — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 6, 2026

So yeah, Tarlov does exactly what we expect her to do because it's what she always does.

Jesse Waters, on the other hand, had enough and boy howdy, did he EVER go off:

🚨 Jesse Watters absolutely unloaded on Jessica Tarlov after she attacked President Trump over his interactions with children.



GUTFELD: “I love how he doesn't talk down to kids! He's great with kids!



TARLOV: “He's a morally bankrupt person!”



WATTERS: “You don't care about… pic.twitter.com/gAaJ82Yxyf — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) May 7, 2026

Post continues:

... morality! Your party doesn’t support standards of morality!… You can do drugs, be homeless, hit people, r*pe people, let other m*rderers into the country!… You guys apologized to a guy who tried to SHOOT the president! Go cluck to Bill Clinton about morality!”

So. Damn. Good.

It almost makes watching Tarlov at all seem worth it.

@JessicaTarlov Joe Biden showered with his daughter, morally bankrupt? Hasan Piker wants half of us dead, morally bankrupt? You've lost touch with reality. — seizetheday (@seizingtheopp) May 7, 2026

*cough cough*

@FoxNews Read the room Fox, nobody finds @JessicaTarlov entertaining. She is a cut and paste bot. While some love watching Jesse and Greg go after her, most of us can't tolerate the Lunatic. You are destroying this show, period. Tarlov is grotesque. — Missy Powell (@MissyPowel21975) May 7, 2026

Tough crowd.

============================================================

Related:

This SPECTACULAR Moment Right Here Is When Spencer Pratt Officially WON the LA Mayoral Debate (Watch)

The LOST Jedi: Mark Hamill Takes Trump DERANGEMENT to Creepy NEW Low in Threatening BlueSky Post (Pic)

THIS! Ex-Muslim Iranian Woman SHREDS Megyn Kelly for Her Latest Anti-Israel BLATHER and DAMN (Watch)

Pratt CRUSHES It: Mayoral Debate Poll Bloodbath Leaves LA Dems in Meltdown Mode and We Are Here FOR IT

'In Short, He's in Deep DOO-DOO': MASSIVE Public Records Audit Shows Ro Khanna Has Some Splainin' to Do

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.