The LOST Jedi: Mark Hamill Takes Trump DERANGEMENT to Creepy NEW Low in Threatening BlueSky Post (Pic)

The former Luke Skywalker shared a grotesque image depicting President Trump lying dead in a grave, complete with a tombstone and the wistful caption "If Only"—a not-so-subtle death wish that comes just weeks after another reported assassination attempt on the President.

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Classic Hollywood tolerance in action.

2013: A rodeo clown got fired for wearing an Obama mask



2026: pic.twitter.com/MXfkKv8LZt — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 7, 2026

Hamill is doing a lot of damage to the Star Wars legacy. The dude is nuttier than squirrel's BM. Could it be that he's feeling irrelevant and hopes that if he says something really awful, he'll get more attention? This editor's Gen-Z kids have stopped watching any of the Star Wars movies because Hamill is just that creepy and weird.

Well, that and they're more Star Trek fans, but we digress.

Bluesky is an evil place. Plain and simple. — Random Normie, nothing more, nothing less. (@amwick2) May 7, 2026

If you normalize violence by trying to justify it, if you delight in fantasies about people being dead, if you indirectly encourage assassination and murder by not speaking out against it...YOU are the problem. — Blaine Pardoe (@bpardoe870) May 7, 2026

hamill is a typical leftist scumbag: thinks being an actor gives him some kind of intellect.



really tired of the hollywood tards broadcasting this kind of hate. — Brains Ironically (@AliBaba4USA) May 7, 2026

They are killing their own industry with this level of hate. Americans are tired of the BS and just want to be entertained.

Mark Hamill has disgraced himself over and over. His TDS is incurable. His stupidity knows no bounds. He’s upset because no one knows who he is any longer nor do they care. — Biggin (@biggun599) May 7, 2026

TDS is strong with this one.



Mark, Darth was your father, you'll be ok. — KrisGrady (@KrissyGradyR) May 7, 2026

Vader is probably embarrassed to be Luke's father at this point.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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