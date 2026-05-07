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The LOST Jedi: Mark Hamill Takes Trump DERANGEMENT to Creepy NEW Low in Threatening BlueSky Post (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on May 07, 2026
Twitchy

The former Luke Skywalker shared a grotesque image depicting President Trump lying dead in a grave, complete with a tombstone and the wistful caption "If Only"—a not-so-subtle death wish that comes just weeks after another reported assassination attempt on the President. 

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Classic Hollywood tolerance in action.

Hamill is doing a lot of damage to the Star Wars legacy. The dude is nuttier than squirrel's BM. Could it be that he's feeling irrelevant and hopes that if he says something really awful, he'll get more attention? This editor's Gen-Z kids have stopped watching any of the Star Wars movies because Hamill is just that creepy and weird.

Well, that and they're more Star Trek fans, but we digress.

They are killing their own industry with this level of hate. Americans are tired of the BS and just want to be entertained. 

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Vader is probably embarrassed to be Luke's father at this point. 

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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2026 ELECTIONS BARACK OBAMA ISLAM ISRAEL MEGYN KELLY

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