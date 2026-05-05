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'In Short, He's in Deep DOO-DOO': MASSIVE Public Records Audit Shows Ro Khanna Has Some Splainin' to Do

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:25 PM on May 05, 2026
AP Photo/Adam Gray

It's not often that we come across a post that's even too long for us to share with our readers. THAT being said, it we were to come across a post like that, it would have to be pretty important for us to share it.

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And folks, we've come across such a post.

True story.

Ro Khanna has some 'splainin' to do:

Take a look at this from Kevin Bass:

Post continues (note, we are not including the entire post because it is SUUUUUUUUPER long, but definitely worth a peek on X):

... filing a 239-page ethics complaint, including 30 evidentiary exhibits, with the Office of Congressional Conduct (OCC), to be followed by complaints to the House Ethics Committee and the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the coming days.

...

The complaint asks for:

1. Ethics Committee review of the foundation question.

2. Per-year corrective filings on the Dover property.

3. Civil penalties.

4. A possible "honest services" fraud referral if the Ethics Committee finds intentional concealment.

---

How much money Khanna made

> $61 million in profits the family made from these trades (middle estimate)

> $28 million of that is "alpha" — money beyond what just buying an index fund would have earned

> 41% of those profits ($25.2 million) came from trades made within two weeks of an event Khanna could have known about because of his job> 

The complaint asks for that money to be paid back (called "disgorgement") under STOCK Act penalty rules

What the complaint asks

1. The Office of Congressional Conduct should investigate and refer the case to the House Ethics Committee for a real investigation

2. Parts of it should go to the FEC for the LD-203 lobbyist-contribution-disclosure compliance audit

3. Parts of it should go to the DOJ for possible criminal review (insider trading under 15 U.S.C. § 78u-1(g) and § 78ff; lifetime lobbying ban violations under 18 U.S.C. § 207; false statements on lobbyist disclosure filings under 18 U.S.C. § 1001 and 2 U.S.C. § 1606)

4. Khanna should set up an actual blind trust to prevent this in the future

5. He should recuse himself from CMS, FDA, and defense matters while it's being investigated

6. The roughly $28 million in market-beating profits should be returned

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Wow.

Grok continues:

... and company insider trades—yielding ~$61M total profits, including $28M above market returns—with 624 late STOCK Act disclosures.

The 239-page ethics complaint concludes these patterns indicate potential insider trading, disclosure failures, and conflicts (plus issues with lobbyist donations and an undisclosed foundation). It calls for OCC/Ethics/DOJ probes, profit disgorgement, recusal from key matters, and a real blind trust. All claims are presented as fully verifiable via the public GitHub kit

And now, we wait.

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