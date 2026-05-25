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Denver Post: With No Options Left, Venezuelan Family Walks Into ICE Custody

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on May 25, 2026
Meme

Earlier this month, The Washington Post published a story claiming that illegal immigrants were giving up their bogus asylum claims and opting to depart the U.S. in exponentially higher numbers under the Trump administration. They're finding out that living in ICE detention facilities while they wait for a court to deny their asylum claim isn't any fun, and they're choosing to return home on their own.

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Now, it's The Denver Post's opportunity to give us a similar sob story. 

Seth Klamann writes with a poetic flourish:

Cecilia stood outside a federal immigration field office in Centennial, chewing her lip and weighing the few choices left to her. Behind her, piled in a car, was what remained of her family’s life in the United States.

It was early May, and a few feet away, her three sons took turns sticking their shoes into old prairie dog holes in the dirt, the youngest’s Crocs breaking through cobwebs. As the boys looked from the ground to their mother, she explained that if she returned to the office the next day, immigration agents had promised to detain the family and arrange their return to Venezuela.

The Centennial office building was similar to one into which her husband and the boys’ father had disappeared late last year. But unlike Ronald, who’d been arrested at what he thought was a routine appointment, Cecilia arrived that day hoping that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would take them away.

She and her three children — ages 12, 9 and 6 — had walked for three months to get to the United States in 2024, crossing notorious expanses of jungle and mountains for the prospect of a stable future and a reunion with Ronald, who’d come earlier that year. But like other families split by the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, they now found themselves struggling to make ends meet in a single-parent household, with no regular paycheck and few options.

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Oh, and Cecilia is seven months pregnant.

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"Venezuelan family returns to Venezuela." What a scoop.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VENEZUELA

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