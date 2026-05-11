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WaPo: Immigrants Are Giving Up Their Cases and Leaving In Soaring Numbers

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 11, 2026
Meme

It's the Washington Post, so you have to insert the word "illegal" into its headline about illegal aliens giving up their fights to stay in the country. A lot of people have pointed out that all of the illegal aliens complaining about the "inhumane" conditions of ICE detention facilities could just choose to go home, rather than stay and argue their dubious asylum claims in immigration court. It sounds like the system is working as it should.

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Nice use of the photo of an ICE agent brandishing a rifle to accompany the story. Maria Sacchetti reports:

The number of people abandoning their immigration cases is at least seven times as high as the number seen in the last 15 months of the Biden administration, when 11,400 took that option. More than 70 percent of those granted a voluntary departure order during President Donald Trump’s second administration were being held in immigration detention when they made the request, a far higher share than those who departed willingly while Joe Biden was in the White House.

The shift is one of the most striking data points to emerge from Trump’s mass deportation campaign and appears to be part of his broader effort to purge millions of immigrants from the U.S. Officials have promoted the option on social media and in posters plastered in detention centers and courts. Immigration attorneys say the spike reflects the mounting strain on people who are facing long stints in detention as they await a hearing in immigration court, where it has become increasingly difficult to win asylum.

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As we reported last month, USA TODAY did a puff piece on a fired immigration judge who granted asylum 89 percent of the time.

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Word is getting around the illegal alien community, just as it did when candidate Joe Biden urged migrants to surge to the border when he was elected. We wonder how many NGOs that provide lawyers to these illegals have shut down with the DOGE cuts.

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Taxpayer-funded NGOs in Mexico coached illegals on how to make bogus asylum claims before they reached the border. Those claims aren't holding up in immigration court under the Trump administration.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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Tags:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WASHINGTON POST

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