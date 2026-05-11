WaPo: Immigrants Are Giving Up Their Cases and Leaving In Soaring Numbers

It's the Washington Post, so you have to insert the word "illegal" into its headline about illegal aliens giving up their fights to stay in the country. A lot of people have pointed out that all of the illegal aliens complaining about the "inhumane" conditions of ICE detention facilities could just choose to go home, rather than stay and argue their dubious asylum claims in immigration court. It sounds like the system is working as it should.

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Immigrants are giving up their claims for humanitarian protection and opting to depart the U.S. in exponentially higher numbers under the Trump administration, according to court data obtained by the Vera Institute of Justice and shared with The Post. https://t.co/MVt9OwS3wS — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 10, 2026

Nice use of the photo of an ICE agent brandishing a rifle to accompany the story. Maria Sacchetti reports:

The number of people abandoning their immigration cases is at least seven times as high as the number seen in the last 15 months of the Biden administration, when 11,400 took that option. More than 70 percent of those granted a voluntary departure order during President Donald Trump’s second administration were being held in immigration detention when they made the request, a far higher share than those who departed willingly while Joe Biden was in the White House. The shift is one of the most striking data points to emerge from Trump’s mass deportation campaign and appears to be part of his broader effort to purge millions of immigrants from the U.S. Officials have promoted the option on social media and in posters plastered in detention centers and courts. Immigration attorneys say the spike reflects the mounting strain on people who are facing long stints in detention as they await a hearing in immigration court, where it has become increasingly difficult to win asylum.

As we reported last month, USA TODAY did a puff piece on a fired immigration judge who granted asylum 89 percent of the time.

"Illegal Immigrants are giving up their fraudulent claims for humanitarian protection..."



There. Fixed it for ya. — Scott Cullins (@scott_cullins) May 11, 2026

That’s because they never needed “humanitarian protection “ the whole thing was just a scam to enter the country and suck off the tit of the American tax payers — Kevin in Town (@KevinMichael234) May 10, 2026

Trump’s tough immigration enforcement is working. Over 80,000 voluntary departures in just 15 months. That's a 7X increase



Illegal immigrants know the free ride is over — Stock Monkey (@Gamma_Monkey) May 10, 2026

Because they know their claims were never going to pass real muster after being green-lighted by Biden. — AAE (@AAC0519) May 11, 2026

So they lied and don’t actually need humanitarian protection? If they really did, they wouldn’t risk leaving. — 𝕮𝖑𝖆𝖗𝖆 💋 (@NJWarriorgirl) May 11, 2026

Damn, so all those "humanitarian protection" claims weren't true. — NOLA Street Swimming Club (@HurricanesBlow) May 11, 2026

It's almost like there was never a humanitarian crisis in the first place — Bellend Bob (@Bellend_Bob) May 11, 2026

Because their claims are bullshit. The grift is over, and they know it. — Wyatt Earp #MAGA (@AccuracyIsFinal) May 11, 2026

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Word is getting around the illegal alien community, just as it did when candidate Joe Biden urged migrants to surge to the border when he was elected. We wonder how many NGOs that provide lawyers to these illegals have shut down with the DOGE cuts.

So now it's "humanitarian protection" instead of asylum?



Moving the goalposts again?



Is that because asylum has a very clear definition that 95% of these people do NOT meet? — MrSnarky (@MrSnarky824777) May 11, 2026

This goes to show that asylum claims are complete and utter bullshit. — Fungible 👑 (@fungibletokn) May 11, 2026

99.9% of illegals aren't in need of humanitarian protection



They just want our government benefits



Remove government benefits for "immigrants" and watch the amount of people needing "humanitarian protection" drop to near zero — August West 🇺🇸 (@RondureGyre) May 11, 2026

You quit trying when you know you have a bad case. No more simple reason than that.



Our law is being enforced now. — David G (@David_G_94) May 11, 2026

This journalist doesn’t understand the meaning of “exponential”. Some are opting to leave, sure, but there are millions still in the country, if not tens of millions, who are being sheltered and protected by “sanctuary” states and cities. — Fried Eggs on Rice (@div_thought) May 11, 2026

Excellent news. Let’s fix this headline for you: fraudulent asylum seekers are abandoning their fraudulent asylum claims in exponentially higher numbers as new immigration judges actually enforce asylum law. — Rowan Wood (@Rowan_Wood) May 11, 2026

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Wow, so they’d rather face death at home than a bit of administrative bureaucracy.



Interesting.



Makes me wonder if there was ever really the threat of death at home. Seems an odd choice if so. — EFG (@CorrectInUS) May 11, 2026

Not enough. Every one of these thieving pricks need to leave. — Lois Lovgren (@LoisLovgren) May 11, 2026

Taxpayer-funded NGOs in Mexico coached illegals on how to make bogus asylum claims before they reached the border. Those claims aren't holding up in immigration court under the Trump administration.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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