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Bernie Sanders’ Bill Would Have Government Take Half of AI Companies’ Stock

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 01, 2026
Twitter

Artificial intelligence and data centers are the shiny new thing, so of course, in the eyes of Democratic senators like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, it's something new to tax. Socialist Sanders sees dollar signs in front of his eyes, and the progressive media outlet More Perfect Union is happy to announce that Sanders will introduce a bill that will have the government ("the public") take 50 percent of the stock of the country's biggest AI companies.

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Sounds like communist propaganda, but OK.

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Look, The New York Times even went ahead and drew up a commie "power to the people" graphic to accompany Sanders' piece:

If passed. None of Sanders' bills have passed. This one won't either.

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