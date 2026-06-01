Bernie Sanders’ Bill Would Have Government Take Half of AI Companies’ Stock

Artificial intelligence and data centers are the shiny new thing, so of course, in the eyes of Democratic senators like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, it's something new to tax. Socialist Sanders sees dollar signs in front of his eyes, and the progressive media outlet More Perfect Union is happy to announce that Sanders will introduce a bill that will have the government ("the public") take 50 percent of the stock of the country's biggest AI companies.

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BREAKING: Bernie Sanders will introduce a bill to have the public take a 50% ownership stake in the country's biggest AI companies.



The American AI Sovereign Wealth Fund Act would have the government tax AI companies, take 50% of the stock, and put it under public control. — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) June 1, 2026

Sounds like communist propaganda, but OK.

Bernie Sanders wants the government to own 50% of the companies that built AI. He contributed nothing. No code, no capital, no risk. This is confiscation dressed as fairness. Countries that let builders build will win. The rest will import the results at ten times the price. — Martin Varsavsky (@martinvars) June 1, 2026

Welcome to America, the land of opportunity. Here you can work hard, invent something, and once you’re successful the government will take half and tax you on the other half. — Ron Rule (@ronrule) June 1, 2026

lol. Public control. Meaning him and his buddies. Communist confiscating wealth in the name of the people when the people will never see any of that wealth is evil and unconstitutional. — William Hurst (@midpackergeek) June 1, 2026

Communists love stealing the wealth of others — Pro-America | Politics & Markets (@Pro__Trading) June 1, 2026

why not tax 100% and just nationalize them so we can go back to the stone age — Greg Osuri 🇺🇸 (@gregosuri) June 1, 2026

Well that sounds perfectly insane. — Creative Deduction (@CreativeDeduct) June 1, 2026

Literally the worst idea in American history. Absolutely fucking no — Stop the Forever Wars (@DoctorFishbones) June 1, 2026

Bernie keeps getting bolder and bolder about stealing from people. — libertarianass (@libertarian_ass) June 1, 2026

Just outright stealing half of these companies is peak Bernie — Gary in DFW (@LakerGMC_) June 1, 2026

“Public control”

Oh great so I can vote with my share?

Or some bureaucrat/committee votes but says it’s in my interest? — Steve Martin (@RighttoTryGuy) June 1, 2026

Quickest way to destroy AI. — Andy Martin (@Dollarlogic) June 1, 2026

We need to rip the communists out of government root and stem. They cannot be allowed to destroy this country. — Matthew Williams (@MatthewW_eacc) June 1, 2026

Everyone knows this is just a way saying Democrats want to unlawfully tax and take over legal businesses and use the funds how they want — SK (@Skonc33) June 1, 2026

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Look, The New York Times even went ahead and drew up a commie "power to the people" graphic to accompany Sanders' piece:

"If passed, this legislation would do two crucial things. First, it would give the public a direct role in determining the future of this technology..."https://t.co/gPvQE2PvIO — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) June 1, 2026

If passed. None of Sanders' bills have passed. This one won't either.

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