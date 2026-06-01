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New Jersey State Troopers Step Up, Rush Anti-ICE Rioters at 9 PM Curfew; Look What They Left Behind

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 01, 2026
Twitchy

Delaney Hall, the ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, has been under siege since Memorial Day, with rioters from around the country gathering every night. As we mentioned on Saturday, Gov. Mikie Sherrill, whose goal is to see Delaney Hall shut down and all the criminal illegal aliens released, finally decided to cooperate with DHS and send in the New Jersey State Police to set up "First Amendment barriers" in which rioters could do their thing. As soon as the police left, the rioters took over the barriers and moved them into the street to block traffic in and out of Delaney Hall.

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Newark Mayor Ras Baraka finally ordered a mandatory overnight curfew on Saturday night, closing the area for a half mile surrounding Delaney Hall from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Here's what it looked like Sunday night when the clock struck 9:

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A lot of people who posted over the last week are big fans of water cannons.

Nick Sortor, who's on the ground in Newark, broke curfew to get some video of what the rioters left behind after curfew. We need to find out who is funding this and cut it off.

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A lot of people dragged DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin after he thanked Sherrill for the cooperation, but after the first night, the New Jersey State Police are proving to be a valuable asset, along with the curfew. All it takes is for Democratic leadership to stand up for some law and order.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DHS ICE LAW AND ORDER NEWARK NEW JERSEY RIOTS

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