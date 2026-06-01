New Jersey State Troopers Step Up, Rush Anti-ICE Rioters at 9 PM Curfew; Look What They Left Behind

Delaney Hall, the ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, has been under siege since Memorial Day, with rioters from around the country gathering every night. As we mentioned on Saturday, Gov. Mikie Sherrill, whose goal is to see Delaney Hall shut down and all the criminal illegal aliens released, finally decided to cooperate with DHS and send in the New Jersey State Police to set up "First Amendment barriers" in which rioters could do their thing. As soon as the police left, the rioters took over the barriers and moved them into the street to block traffic in and out of Delaney Hall.

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Newark Mayor Ras Baraka finally ordered a mandatory overnight curfew on Saturday night, closing the area for a half mile surrounding Delaney Hall from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Here's what it looked like Sunday night when the clock struck 9:

🚨 JUST IN: NJ police just started SPRINTING to PUMMEL leftists outside Newark ICE as the 9PM curfew begins



GO GET 'EM, BOYS!



No holding back tonight! 🔥



Law and order must prevail. pic.twitter.com/bRSPxJHtwc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 1, 2026

I disrespect everything NJ, but their State Troopers do not mess around.



As soon as the 9pm curfew bell rang, these dudes sprinted to go smash commies.

Imagine what they could do if the NJ Governor wasn't a leftist DEI hire. pic.twitter.com/OyJ55BtUxu — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) June 1, 2026

Credit where it’s due. Aside from that first night where NJ cops just bailed, a pretty solid victory for Mullin.



Successfully pressured democrats into policing their own street animals with overwhelming force. https://t.co/4Pz7FdGZLn — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 1, 2026

Yes, it can be done. — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) June 1, 2026

Hailing originally from NJ and having several friends who were NJST that is one organization not to be trifled with. — IFindCommies (@TxCrusaders) June 1, 2026

Wouldn’t water cannons have been safer and easier? — Happy Wanderer🇺🇸 (@KurtCasanova7) June 1, 2026

A lot of people who posted over the last week are big fans of water cannons.

This is what citizens expect for their tax money, thank you for your services gentlemen. — The Prince of Peril (@princeofperil) June 1, 2026

Stupid. Save time. Surround and put them on busses. Mass arrests. End the problem. Then find and arrest the funders. — AKA DeeK (@deek_aka) June 1, 2026

Play stupid games during an active curfew and you get a rapid physical audit of your life choices. The era of managing rioters like they are valued corporate shareholders is officially over. — Brian Cho (@Cho_Perspective) June 1, 2026

Nick Sortor, who's on the ground in Newark, broke curfew to get some video of what the rioters left behind after curfew. We need to find out who is funding this and cut it off.

🚨 NOW: The area around ICE Newark is DEAD SILENT after NJSP FORCED rioters out of the area



Tens of THOUSANDS of dollars worth of supplies are just abandoned outside the facility.



It is genuinely mindblowing how much money is poured into riot supplies.



See for yourselves 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Q2JB13coDx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 31, 2026

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Democrats funding domestic terrorists. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 31, 2026

Follow the money. This is organized crime. — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) May 31, 2026

A lot of people dragged DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin after he thanked Sherrill for the cooperation, but after the first night, the New Jersey State Police are proving to be a valuable asset, along with the curfew. All it takes is for Democratic leadership to stand up for some law and order.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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