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Free Press: Graham Platner’s ‘Troubles’ Strike Many as Relatable, Like Their Drunk Right-Wing Uncle

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 01, 2026
Photo from Graham Platner for U.S. Senate

Free Press reporter River Page thinks that the GOP is going to have to find new lines of attack against the Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, because the current attacks just aren't sticking. Page argues that Platner's "troubles" and "embarrassing news" just make him more relatable to your everyday Maine voter.

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Page writes:

… Republicans might be better served with a different line of attack, because there is little evidence voters care about Platner’s personal life. Story after story about his offensive tattoo, his racially insensitive social-media posts, and his riches-to-rags background have done little to dent his support. That’s likely because Platner’s flaws are familiar and forgivable to many of the middle- and working-class Mainers who make up most of the electorate. And many of the people attacking Platner are the same critics who complain about political correctness when it’s aimed at their own preferred candidates.

Page admits that Platner's comments on Reddit have been awful, "but they're the sort of thing a drunk, right-wing uncle says during Thanksgiving dinner." Excuse us, but we were commanded not to invite the ubiquitous right-wing uncle to Thanksgiving dinner anymore and to disown all conservative family members.

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Maine voters can relate, at least.

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That's the only reason that Platner is still considered a candidate. He's a Democrat, and Democrats are desperate to take control of the Senate. None of this is relatable. It's "blue no matter who."

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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