Free Press: Graham Platner’s ‘Troubles’ Strike Many as Relatable, Like Their Drunk Right-Wing Uncle

Free Press reporter River Page thinks that the GOP is going to have to find new lines of attack against the Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, because the current attacks just aren't sticking. Page argues that Platner's "troubles" and "embarrassing news" just make him more relatable to your everyday Maine voter.

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The evidence of past affairs is the latest of many scandals. Yet none have stuck because his troubles strike many as relatable, writes River Page. https://t.co/RqV1zG1n8S — The Free Press (@TheFP) May 31, 2026

Page writes:

… Republicans might be better served with a different line of attack, because there is little evidence voters care about Platner’s personal life. Story after story about his offensive tattoo, his racially insensitive social-media posts, and his riches-to-rags background have done little to dent his support. That’s likely because Platner’s flaws are familiar and forgivable to many of the middle- and working-class Mainers who make up most of the electorate. And many of the people attacking Platner are the same critics who complain about political correctness when it’s aimed at their own preferred candidates.

Page admits that Platner's comments on Reddit have been awful, "but they're the sort of thing a drunk, right-wing uncle says during Thanksgiving dinner." Excuse us, but we were commanded not to invite the ubiquitous right-wing uncle to Thanksgiving dinner anymore and to disown all conservative family members.

Apparently, River Page finds nazi tattoos, public indecency, racism on Reddit, wishing Purple Heart recipients would die, and sexting scandals relatable.



Wild. https://t.co/f3u2zvdKb6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 1, 2026

Maine voters can relate, at least.

Sounds like River Page should have his devices looked at. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 1, 2026

Just learned a lot of stuff about River Page and what kind of stuff he relates to I guess — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 31, 2026

If you find him relatable, your life has gone horribly wrong. Find new people to associate with and cut ties with anybody who makes a guy like this relatable. — JV (@spectrejv) May 31, 2026

If his behavioral issues haven't "stuck", why are they still still such hot topics and why send his wife out to do damage control? — Lisa (@politeracy) June 1, 2026

The single thing that's most obvious about Platner is that no scandal is ever going to be the last one, but still you go all-in. — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) May 31, 2026

Nazi tattoos and unrestricted antisemitism are not relatable. — Sweater Appreciator (@NotPolemicist) June 1, 2026

Yes, I see MANY people who find Nazi tattoos and sexting with other women on your honeymoon "relatable" 🤡 — Tanya Berlaga 🇮🇱 (@TBerlaga) June 1, 2026

I don't know, dude. I don't know anyone who relates to any of this. Nazi tattoo? Hanging out on an app that caters to kids? Sexting a dozen women who aren't his wife? Making fun of purple heart recipients?

And I don't know anyone who does. — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) June 1, 2026

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If @river_is_nice finds Nazi tattoos relatable, well that says quite a lot about him. — Taro Tsujimoto (@LegendofTaro183) May 31, 2026

None of his most troubling character flaws are relatable to anyone I would entrust to a position of high power. — Pinstripes suit me (@ZooSteward) May 31, 2026

I’ve never formed much of an opinion about Mainers but I’m pretty sure whatever opinion exists it holds them in higher regard than our boy River here. Good Lord, buddy. — Red Wigglers (@CadillacOfWorms) June 1, 2026

What you mean is that his voters want so badly to elect a D that they will ignore things that they would destroy an R over. — Zombie John Gotti 🐗 (@ZombieJohnGotti) May 31, 2026

That's the only reason that Platner is still considered a candidate. He's a Democrat, and Democrats are desperate to take control of the Senate. None of this is relatable. It's "blue no matter who."

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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