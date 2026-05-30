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DHS Secretary Ratioed for Thanking NJ Governor for Her Cooperation in Restoring Law and Order

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on May 30, 2026
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

As Twitchy reported earlier, on Friday night, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill did the unthinkable and sent in the New Jersey State Police to help control the rioters at Delaney Hall in Newark, the site of a siege since Memorial Day by anti-ICE agitators. Sherrill wanted the Public Safety Response Team to ensure that the rioters were able to exercise their First Amendment right to protest.

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The post continues:

… New Jersey State Police Public Safety Response Team acted to secure the area outside of Delaney Hall. This was absolutely necessary to protect public safety, and avoid escalation from ICE. As Americans, we have a right to protest – and we will continue to ensure New Jersey residents can peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights.

Today and going forward, I urge everyone who is protesting to do so peacefully in the safe areas, and work together to bring the temperature down. We need to focus on advocating for better conditions for the detainees, for their families, and ultimately, for the closure of Delaney Hall.

She urges everyone who is protesting to do so peacefully in the "safe areas," cordoned off by orange barriers that the rioters immediately dismantled and used to set up roadblocks around the facility.

He's still new on the job, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin thanked Sherrill for her cooperation.

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… worst of the worst from New Jersey communities.

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Narrator: Law and order were not restored. Sherrill sent in the New Jersey State Police to ensure that the rioters weren't hurt by ICE. No need to thank her for that useless gesture.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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