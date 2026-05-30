DHS Secretary Ratioed for Thanking NJ Governor for Her Cooperation in Restoring Law and Order

As Twitchy reported earlier, on Friday night, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill did the unthinkable and sent in the New Jersey State Police to help control the rioters at Delaney Hall in Newark, the site of a siege since Memorial Day by anti-ICE agitators. Sherrill wanted the Public Safety Response Team to ensure that the rioters were able to exercise their First Amendment right to protest.

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My top priority is keeping New Jerseyans and our communities safe – and an increased ICE surge in the area outside of Delaney Hall is a threat to public safety. We know that lives would be at risk were that to happen. And I will not accept that risk.



That is why last night, the… — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) May 30, 2026

The post continues:

… New Jersey State Police Public Safety Response Team acted to secure the area outside of Delaney Hall. This was absolutely necessary to protect public safety, and avoid escalation from ICE. As Americans, we have a right to protest – and we will continue to ensure New Jersey residents can peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Today and going forward, I urge everyone who is protesting to do so peacefully in the safe areas, and work together to bring the temperature down. We need to focus on advocating for better conditions for the detainees, for their families, and ultimately, for the closure of Delaney Hall.

She urges everyone who is protesting to do so peacefully in the "safe areas," cordoned off by orange barriers that the rioters immediately dismantled and used to set up roadblocks around the facility.

He's still new on the job, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin thanked Sherrill for her cooperation.

Thank you @GovSherrillNJ for cooperating with us to help restore law and order.



We support every Americans constitutional right to peacefully protest. No one has the right to RIOT and ASSAULT law enforcement.



We hope to build on this partnership and work together to remove the… — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) May 30, 2026

… worst of the worst from New Jersey communities.

This is infuriating and you’re thanking the governor this morning?!?!! https://t.co/XgQV3uF6GB — Lindsay Wright (@l1nzwright) May 30, 2026

A half hour ago, @SecMullinDHS THANKED the Governor of New Jersey for this. https://t.co/XvLn8nhTbO — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 30, 2026

Why the HELL is Secretary Mullin THANKING the Governor of New Jersey today? https://t.co/I9Crygjkqm — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 30, 2026

You have got to be kidding me — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 30, 2026

Mullin needs to go.



I was hopefully optimistic, but he’s a dud and wrong for the job. — John Parker (@JohnPar82442957) May 30, 2026

Have you seen the carnage from last night?

Our government vehicles destroyed!

Are you really an idiot? — A real Cowboy (@SuziQCowboy) May 30, 2026

Here’s a concept...



Instead of praising @GovSherrillNJ why aren’t you investigating her?



Sherrill belongs in prison! — AnnAndie (@anderso24344556) May 30, 2026

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This statment makes me sick. I hope @POTUS sees this & rethinks his decision to put you in charge of DHS. You've done nothing to protect our ICE agents. They deserve better. — Conservative Boomer (@NZeeme2) May 30, 2026

She just spit in your face in her pressor. She just stoked the lie that they are being mistreated. She is not cooperating, she is a participant. — 🗑️ Last Beacon of Hope God Bless America 🦅🙏🇺🇸 (@CovfefeKatie) May 30, 2026

Please tell me this is sarcasm. Sherrill has done nothing but incite these low IQ domestic terrorists. She needs to be indicted for inciting violence against law enforcement. — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) May 30, 2026

So you thank the maniac who let this happen? Man are you pathetic. — Ted Stryker (@gtraptor5150) May 30, 2026

Why are you thanking our useless commie governor? She has done nothing but lie and cheat. — Living Deliciously (@Bates_MotelMT) May 30, 2026

This is embarrassing, she did absolutely nothing until she had to. You have done nothing, if you’re not up to the job step down! — Kathy Ellyce (@EllyceKathy) May 30, 2026

WTF is wrong with you? You are thanking her for enabling and assisting a group that has been labeled as domestic terrorists. You are weak and need to be removed. — Occams Razor (@TeamZissou) May 30, 2026

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For cryin' out loud--now @SecMarkwayneM is actually THANKING that POS New Jersey governor? He's too weak! I thought he would be stronger than Kristi Noem. He's a pussy and destroying our country. — JMLodge (@LodgeJm) May 30, 2026

If there was any doubt about your clueless inability to lead DHS, it has been banished by this groveling faux partnership post. — DustyMagneticPinballs (@DustyPinballs42) May 30, 2026

Narrator: Law and order were not restored. Sherrill sent in the New Jersey State Police to ensure that the rioters weren't hurt by ICE. No need to thank her for that useless gesture.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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