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Scar Issue: Dems ‘Forget’ Biden's Post-Op Topless Trans Activists at WH While Blasting Trump UFC Event

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:30 PM on May 30, 2026
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Democrats are going to the mat over President Donald Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 event scheduled for mid-June at the White House. Democrats seem hell-bent on spoiling anything that celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. How far are they willing to go? Would you believe some selective amnesia regarding former President Joe Biden’s LGBTQ+ event at the White House where post-op trans activists went topless? Former Trump White House principal deputy press secretary Harrison Fields found that out on Friday’s CNN NewsNight.

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So which event would you choose to celebrate our great nation? (READ)

Take your pick:

1. UFC fight on the South Lawn.

2. Topless trans on the South Lawn.

While the Left tries to gaslight @POTUS and @danawhite for hosting UFC Freedom 250, don’t forget they were largely silent when Biden hosted topless trans activists.

I’ll take UFC every single day.

Here’s the exchange between Harrison Fields, blonde-haired Tara Setmayer, and others on CNN. (WATCH)

Now if only we could temporarily pluck out our eyes so we didn’t have to see it, too.

Here’s a reminder of what Biden allowed on the White House lawn back in 2023. (WATCH)

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Such a gross post-op photo op. Like those trans activists, we’re now permanently scarred for life, too.

Commenters marvel at how Democrats can remain ignorant (or feign ignorance) of all the disgusting things their party supports and has done.

My favorite part of this is that when Harrison Fields brings up Biden hosting “topless trans” people on the White House lawn, it’s immediately met with “what? What are you talking about?” because the left lives in such an incredible information bubble.

— Ian Miller (@ianmSC) May 30, 2026

Democrats say and do outlandish things all the time, and their ‘journalists’ somehow 'miss' it all. How convenient, huh?

Of course, Trump is being jabbed and kicked by ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats over something that’s happened at the White House before.

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And there’s the knockout punch: some presidential precedent. Thanks, Teddy.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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CNN DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN TRANSGENDER USA WHITE HOUSE

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