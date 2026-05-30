Scar Issue: Dems ‘Forget’ Biden's Post-Op Topless Trans Activists at WH While Blasting Trump UFC Event

Democrats are going to the mat over President Donald Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 event scheduled for mid-June at the White House. Democrats seem hell-bent on spoiling anything that celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. How far are they willing to go? Would you believe some selective amnesia regarding former President Joe Biden’s LGBTQ+ event at the White House where post-op trans activists went topless? Former Trump White House principal deputy press secretary Harrison Fields found that out on Friday’s CNN NewsNight.
So which event would you choose to celebrate our great nation? (READ)
Take your pick:
1. UFC fight on the South Lawn.
2. Topless trans on the South Lawn.
While the Left tries to gaslight @POTUS and @danawhite for hosting UFC Freedom 250, don’t forget they were largely silent when Biden hosted topless trans activists.
I’ll take UFC every single day.
Here’s the exchange between Harrison Fields, blonde-haired Tara Setmayer, and others on CNN. (WATCH)
Take your pick:— Harrison Fields (@HarrisonWFields) May 30, 2026
1. UFC fight on the South Lawn.
2. Topless trans on the South Lawn.
While the Left tries to gaslight @POTUS and @danawhite for hosting UFC Freedom 250, don’t forget they were largely silent when Biden hosted topless trans activists.
I’ll take UFC every… pic.twitter.com/Hsyo2zNoxE
"Unfortunately that is true" is the best line of the exchange by a mile.— Nick Oliver (@LancasterLumber) May 30, 2026
Even watching on mute I can hear the dumb …— Me, too (@KD_EdgeX) May 30, 2026
Now if only we could temporarily pluck out our eyes so we didn’t have to see it, too.
Here’s a reminder of what Biden allowed on the White House lawn back in 2023. (WATCH)
"Trump's UFC event is defiling the WH"— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 29, 2026
Kindly, f*ck off pic.twitter.com/e8vTqt3Uur
Naked Trans people on WhiteHouse lawn party with Biden. https://t.co/Ji3gOMCCkX pic.twitter.com/07uOSmGJj2— BurninMan (@IngrahamMa32664) May 27, 2026
UFC 💯 pic.twitter.com/cIlWkzVNMZ— 🇵🇷 Kenneth Class 🇺🇲 (@class_kenneth) May 30, 2026
May 30, 2026
Mentally ill, we call them democrats. pic.twitter.com/prsm9lYc5k— JEFF MOSS, POINT OF IMPACT (@PoINews2) May 30, 2026
Such a gross post-op photo op. Like those trans activists, we’re now permanently scarred for life, too.
Commenters marvel at how Democrats can remain ignorant (or feign ignorance) of all the disgusting things their party supports and has done.
My favorite part of this is that when Harrison Fields brings up Biden hosting “topless trans” people on the White House lawn, it’s immediately met with “what? What are you talking about?” because the left lives in such an incredible information bubble.
— Ian Miller (@ianmSC) May 30, 2026
"what are you talking about, that didn't happen"— Donald Hensley (@TheRealDonnie) May 30, 2026
These idiots are either absolute idiots or gaslighters. Or, I guess they could be both
she knows what he’s talking about, she just wants everyone to forget imo— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 30, 2026
some of this stuff sounds so outlandish that if you really didn’t know about it you might have this same reaction pic.twitter.com/0V5MfEhOlG
It's like when the New Yorker was incredulous that republicans were "claiming" Harris wanted to offer government-funded sex changes to illegal aliens.— Jonathan (@Jon44444444) May 30, 2026
Democrats say and do outlandish things all the time, and their ‘journalists’ somehow 'miss' it all. How convenient, huh?
Of course, Trump is being jabbed and kicked by ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats over something that’s happened at the White House before.
Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt regularly held boxing (and wrestling/jiu-jitsu) sparring matches in the White House.— Kel Per (@KelPer93963944) May 30, 2026
Teddy Roosevelt literally turned the White House lawn into a boxing ring and personally fought in it. https://t.co/SHlel3dY2P pic.twitter.com/B9ncQgGbNJ— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 29, 2026
Teddy Roosevelt sparred in boxing matches right on the White House grounds and set up a full training area in the basement for boxing, wrestling, and jiujitsu.— Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 27, 2026
Bringing the UFC to the White House for USA's 250th is an awesome idea & it perfectly honors our founding and history. https://t.co/CHh9Wdud1Q
And there’s the knockout punch: some presidential precedent. Thanks, Teddy.
Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.
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